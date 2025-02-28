The Spanish Society of Epidemiology (See) has called “Be prepared“Given the possibility that avian flu extends to humans, although the virus is” little adapted “to the human species and”It is not frequent“Transmission, so your vaccination work group has prepared a guide to solve doubts about the disease and its prevention.

Epidemiologists have detailed that avian flu can be transmitted from wild birds to the birds of air corral by air or by contact with contaminated feathers, secretions and excreta of infected animals. For the virus to be transmitted from birds to humans, it is necessary that there be close contact with infected birds or animals, whether alive or dead, or with environments contaminated by secretions and excreta.

Between people, the transmission would occur equal that with the seasonal flu virus, by air or by contact with surfaces contaminated by the virus. However, they have assured that, for the moment, A sustained transmission has not been identified between peoplealthough limited transmission cases have been described between animal farms workers and their relatives.

Although in USA If cases in humans have been notified, the VACCINATIONS WORKING GROUP OF THE SEE has indicated that, in Spain and the European Union, no infections have been confirmed since 2020. Historically, the number of avian flu spotlights in Spain has been very low compared to the north and central Europe, although it has been increasing in the last seasons.

Due to the notification of aviar flu cases in wild and domestic birds, Especially in corral birds in neighboring countries such as France and Portugal, Spain increased the alert level and implemented risk mitigation measures. One of them is the temporary prohibition of the farm of poultry outdoors, with The objective of preventing the possible propagation of the virus.

Developing a specific vaccine is a “priority”

For check and prevent Aviar flu, epidemiologists have emphasized non -pharmacological measures, such as hand hygiene or avoiding contact with sick or dead, and pharmacological birds, such as antiviral taking. However, they have asserted that the development of a specific vaccine to reduce the risk of disease in humans is “A priority“

The European Medication Agency (Emafor its acronym in English) has issued favorable reports for the authorization of two new vaccines aimed at the prevention of human infection by this disease. It’s about ‘Celldemic‘e’Incellipan‘, which can only be used with The authorization of the responsible health institutions within the framework of an outbreak or a pandemic.

United Kingdom It was the first country in Europe to acquire five million vaccines in December 2024. In Spain, the Ministry of Health has announced that it will buy avian flu vaccines in the next joint purchase process of the European Union for distribute them among the population most exposed to possible infections, such as workers in birds and veterinarians.

Meanwhile, the recommendation is that workers in contact with birds and certain mammals are vaccinated in front of the seasonal flu to avoid the coinfection of the two types of flu (human and avian) viruses, since it could favor the appearance of a new subtype with transmission capacity among humans and cause pandemic.

Similarly, epidemiological surveillance in farms and the use of adequate personal protective equipment are essential to mitigate the risk that would entail a greater adaptation of the virus to mammals. To address this health problem, experts have insisted that it must be focused from the perspective ‘One Healh‘, since it has implications for both human health, as well as For animals and the environment.