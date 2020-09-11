The movement, launched on social networks by Lyon business school students, has prompted hundreds of caregivers to reveal the mistreatment of their hierarchy.

With the keyword #balancetonstage, Marie, a nurse based in Burgundy, tells on her Twitter account her very first week as an intern when she was only 17 years old. The caregiver who supervises him asks him one day to wash a patient without warning him of his condition. “I tried to wake him up since it was early in the morning. Seeing that he wasn’t waking up, I started to worry and the caregiver was actually in the doorway looking at me without. say nothing, remembers the young woman. I was far from imagining that the patient had been dead for half an hour now. Even talking about it now, I’m still a little upset. “

#balancetonstage, nursing school. The patient I am responsible for dies. I accompany 2 colleagues to drive the patient to the morgue. They lock me in, light off. They were laughing out loud. 15 years later I still have a cold in the back. – Marine Bachelet (@marine_bachelet) September 7, 2020

#BalanceTonStage

My supervisor called me “fat with a big belly”, and to prove it to me he asked my cadets for a centisouple to take my abdominal Perimeter. They handed it over to him, I forbade him to do it and it earned me an invalidation of the internship. – Andrea ‍♀️ (@MaeRafiou) September 7, 2020

Nadia, a nurse from Marseille, aged 24 at the time of her internship, also had several painful experiences. After treating an emergency patient, his supervisor jumps on him: “We leave the room, we are about to debrief and there, suddenly, she pulls my hair and she says to me ‘I thought you had frizzy hair and I was far from imagining that ‘they were that long’ “.

These racist comments continue throughout Nadia’s internship.“One time, her hands were wet and she wiped them all over my face and she said, ‘But you don’t put on foundation? Because you at home have a more olive complexion. are pale if you don’t wear makeup. ‘”

For Marie as for Nadia, these facts of harassment were difficult to overcome, the two women wondering if they had chosen the right path before persevering. Association “ESIOP Nursing students: dare to speak”, presided by Violaine Massot, is not surprised by these anonymous messages on Twitter: “I think there is a real omerta”.

Everyone is aware of what is going on and in fact, if we do not accept this, we risk retaliation in turn.Violaine massotto franceinfo

The Association questions the stereotypical training in nursing training institutes. “You have to fit into a mold. You have to be obedient and submissive enough, not to question the hierarchy and health executives want docile nurses”, denounces Violaine Massot.

#BalanceTonStage TO ALL CAREGIVERS AND TRAINERS IN IFSI WITNESSING ABUSE OF NURSING STUDENTS, IF YOU DO NOT SAY ANYTHING AND DO NOT INTERVENE TO STOP THEM, YOU BECOME COMPLICES AND NOTHING WILL EVOLVE.

WITNESS OF ABUSE IN INTERNSHIP I SAY STOP. – Nursing students: dare to speak (@AEsiop) September 6, 2020

According to a survey published by the National Nursing Federation, more than half of the interruptions in education are linked to problematic internships.