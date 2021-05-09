“American taxpayer dollars will be used to buy American products to create American jobs. This is how it is supposed to be and that is how it will be in this Administration ”.

“Our vaccine stocks … will become the vaccine arsenal for other countries, just as the United States was an arsenal of democracy for the world, but every American will have access [a ellas] before that happens ”.

“Wall Street didn’t build this country, the middle class built this country, and the unions built the middle class. That is why I ask Congress to approve the law for the protection of the right to organize and we can support the right to organize ”.

“And by the way, if you are thinking of sending me things [leyes] to sign … Let’s raise the minimum wage to $ 15 [por hora]”.

Neither the first two sentences have come from the lips of Donald Trump nor the second two come from the leftist senator Bernie Sanders, a declared socialist since the seventies, when the United States associated the term with communism (something that, in fact, still happens to a large extent from the country). These are excerpts from the speech with which Joe Biden made his debut before Congress as president of the United States last week, coinciding with the first 100 days of his mandate that have astonished half the world.

The veteran Washington politician arrived at the Oval Office on the third attempt, at age 78 and under the label of an irredeemable centrist, but he has promoted the biggest change in economic discourse in decades, with a fierce defense of the welfare state and the role of the government. federal government, breaking taboos with its explicit support for the unionization of workers in specific companies (Amazon), with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan or, as it did this Wednesday, the temporary suspension of patents for coronavirus vaccines to universalize its use.

Because after Joe Biden’s first 100 frantic days, 106 arrived, when he dislodged the international community by changing its mind on an issue as controversial as patents, which implies for companies to share technology with other countries that, in some cases, they have very little respect for intellectual property.

With this ordeal, he has just put his leadership in the world to the test, because powers like Germany have already made their opposite position clear, and, above all, he has just exhibited his old political rocker arts: what Washington does have in mind. His hand is to allow the export of vaccines, as the European Union has done, while 40% of the population are fully vaccinated, with data from this Saturday, and the challenge of the authorities is precisely to encourage the rest.

“Presidents with the image of moderates have an easier time doing more radical things or trying to do them. Don’t forget that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not a socialist, he had been a member of Woodrow Wilson’s government, and Lyndon B. Johnson was a Southerner with no progressive image before he came to the White House, ”says Georgetown historian Michael Kazin, who is writing a book on the history of the Democratic Party. Biden, says Kazin, “has a great nose for where his party is going, he has been immersed in that progressive turn for years, and at the same time he knows to see where the country is going.” And then find the path that converges between the two.

The Democrat now maintains a popularity rating of 53%, which is two points more than the percentage of popular vote he obtained in the elections, which means, says the historian, that he is not driving anyone away. “I think being an older white male has also helped him, it doesn’t scare older whites, and they mostly vote for the Republican Party,” he says.

How would the world have reacted if these proposals had come from Sanders or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the new star of the American left?

You have to be Joe Biden – and live a polycrisis like the current one – to do all this without scandal. To promote a tax increase for companies and higher incomes in order to finance programs that the country has not seen since the sixties. To decide to withdraw from Afghanistan, with the Taliban threat growing and Al Qaeda still alive, openly assuming that there was no reason to expect improvement; or to say that the leader of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, “does not have a single democratic bone in his body.” To give new impulses to programs like Buy American product that make orthodox globalists nervous and keep each and every tariff imposed on China by the Donald Trump Administration.

Biden has also returned to the United States the spirit of multilateralism and has been at the forefront of the demonstration in the global fight against the climate crisis, raising the emission reduction targets, but who expected – perhaps half the planet – a second edition of the Barack Obama Administration has run up, in short, with a president with a new creed and few complexes.

Paul Laudicina, advisor to the Government’s transition team and legislative director of Biden in his senatorial stage, explains: “The difference now is that he is no longer the last person who stays in the room to give advice to the decision maker. ”, Which is how Biden described his calling as number two of Obama. “Now,” Laudicina continues, it is “Biden who makes those decisions.” And, above all, it has encountered problems of a very different nature from the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, calling for “daring” policies.

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor who has advised him on constitutional matters since his time as a senator, speaks similarly via email. “This is the Joe Biden that I have known since the mid-eighties, much more determined and energetic than people have recognized him.” In his opinion, if the perception of Biden as a candidate is different from that of Biden as president, it is due to the wrong idea that was had of him, “not because there is a real change in his values ​​or his conception of para what is the use of the presidential power ”.

There is a myth in Biden’s long-held turn to the left, in the opinion of Larry Sabato, a leading US electoral analyst and director of the University of Virginia Policy Center. Republicans say that and in some cases it’s true, but Biden is very pragmatic. He will change his position on certain issues when necessary, as he did with the refugee quota, for example. [después de afirmar que mantendría el tope de la Administración de Trump la Casa Blanca lo elevó 62.500 este año, como había prometido]”, He affirms, and continues:” a presidential term has 1,500 days, do not judge everything only by the first 100 “.

The tax reform that he has presented is little revolutionary. He proposes raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, which is a jump of seven points but does not recover by any means the snip that the Donald Trump Administration gave it in 2017, which reduced it from 35% to 21%. The French economist Gabriel Zucman, a disciple of Thomas Piketty, made an analysis of all the tax increases raised by the president -the company, investment and high income- to The New York Times and concluded that, if it came into force, it would leave the tax burden on the rich at a lower level than it was in the mid-1990s, and that Ronald Reagan’s big cut had already passed (passed in Congress with notable Democratic support, like that of Senator Joe Biden, in 1986).

For Gary Hufbauer, an international trade expert at the Peterson Institute, Biden’s trade speech “has echoes of the America first [de Trump], without any doubt, and those policies that it defends will be used by other countries as a precedent to do similar things ”. “It’s bad economic policy, it’s nationalist,” he complains. But the climate of opinion about globalization and big trade deals has changed for years in the United States. Already in the 2016 campaign, a creature of the establishment as Hillary Clinton admitted the damages caused by part of the trade agreements, proposed changes and distanced herself from the Pacific Treaty that Obama had just promoted.

If the world raises its eyebrows, it is mainly due to the rhetoric with which it accompanies a battery of measures that, in large part, depend on the fragile control of the Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, a weak majority who In addition, they are played again in the legislative elections of November 2022. That is, in half of those long 1,500 days that Larry Sabato spoke of. It was, until very recently, an extravagance to think that a president of the United States could record a video encouraging Amazon workers to join a union. And Biden has cheerfully done it.

A Yale political scientist named Stephen Skowronek has an interesting theory about America’s terms, according to which presidential cycles can be measured in spans of 40 to 60 years that set the boundaries of political possibilities for their successors, regardless of the party to which they were elected. that they belong. These periods begin with a president who marks a profound change in the way of thinking and doing things compared to the past, but as that cycle progresses, the model loses popularity. And the one who closes that period is a kind of last of the Mohicans who tries to be disruptive in some aspects to try to save the regime, but fails. And so another cycle begins.

Franklin D. Roosevelt opened a cycle and all the Republicans and Democrats who come after bless the basic ideas of the New Deal and the big government. Jimmy Carter is the one who closes it. The next president to inaugurate a cycle, according to his theory, is Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump fits into that groundbreaking figure who cannot prevent the transition to another scheme (and, like Carter, he also cannot get re-elected). With the electoral victory of Joe Biden, quintessential establishment With 50 years of political career, the theory was losing its validity, the cycle seemed to have jumped to that re-founding figure of the system.

But Biden has come wanting to Rock And Roll and, at 78, with little to lose, except Sunday mass. Because those who have raised the cry with the Democrat are the Catholic bishops of the United States, who at their June meeting will debate whether to issue a statement to dissuade him from taking communion with him or any other figure who publicly defends the right to freedom. abortion. They have a problem with him. He is the second Catholic president in the history of the United States, only preceded by John F. Kennedy, and he is also a devout Catholic, proud practitioner, but the first who unambiguously supports the freedom to terminate a pregnancy or the marriage of people of same sex. He already did, as vice president, before Obama. Even in that Biden has broken the mold.

