Do you know where many cellos are? in Zutphen. Jeroen den Herder, resident and cellist, is responsible for this. Den Herder, until a few years ago cellist of the Ruysdael Quartet and teacher at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, now a teacher at Codarts in Rotterdam, founded the biennial International Cello Festival Zutphen at the beginning of this century. He connected an academy to this, the Cello Academy Zutphen, which, according to the website, attracts about 50 students a year. They provide an important part of the programming of the festival, as an experiential part of their training. The ‘international’ part of the name is therefore mainly due to Den Herder’s rich file of (former) students from different countries.

For Randstad residents, the Zutphen cello festival lies far in the shadow of the Amsterdam Cello Biennale. That is precisely what makes the festival theme so sympathetic this year: humility. Modesty. Especially the modesty that, according to Den Herder, is necessary to listen carefully to someone else, for example when making music together.

But the festival is unlucky with a not too strong opening concert, which suffers from a very diffuse programming of short pieces (Glass, Boccherini, Marais, Villa-Lobos, Sollima) and slow, improvised talk. The pivot of the concert, the Ensemble CelloWercken consisting of eight of Den Herders students, is disappointing. Playing together seems almost new to them. But they gain valuable stage experience. They sound best with their gently plucked accompaniment by Zutphenaar and soprano Johannette Zomer. In this music by Villa-Lobos, Zomer sings far into the rich spectrum of a mezzo.

Toy piano

For the full Buitensociëteit, pianist Hua-Hsuan Lee’s part is the most fun. She plays toy pianos, toy pianos. In this case, a briefcase-sized box with a fold-out keyboard, so small it has to sit on a stool and Lee has to sit in front of it nearly doubled over to play. It sounds, including the ticking of the mechanism, like a wind-up play clock, including that characteristic difference in character between individual tones: some muffled, some nice and full.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XBUpRGLugw

Such a toy piano only sounds so soft that it has to be amplified with speakers. Den Herders cello becomes an atmospheric background.

Interesting, but unfortunately only short, is the interplay between Den Herder and cellist Harriet Krijgh. Their celli sound so different (Den Herder iron, modest in width but penetrating; Krijgh romantically warm and round) that it sometimes seems as if two different instruments sound.

New Age Eurovision Song Contest

Late in the evening the Latvian Madara performs, this time for a modest group of about 60 people. She is also a former student of Den Herder. She uses her cello with loop station, digital background music and vocals. She always introduces the common thread of her mainly Latvian songs in a soft voice: “Everything, the trees, the birds, the people, and the universe are connected to you.” A few times she rocks wonderfully, sawing and sliding about the lowest notes of her instrument. And the moments when she shows with more complicated cello runs that she is a very technically gifted cellist are also nice. But the bulk of the echoing songs full of digital chimes and cymbal rolls lie somewhere between New Age, Eurovision and pirate film, and that doesn’t stay exciting for an entire hour.

International Cello Festival Zutphen lasts until Sunday. Madara plays Itlasts until Sunday. Madara plays Friday evening again. There are also plenty of opportunities to hear artistic director Jeroen de Herder. Information: cellowerckenzutphen.nl

https://youtu.be/LW549B9LGr0?feature=shared&t=201