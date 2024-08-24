Candidate for mayor of São Paulo also declares that the blocking of his social networks is “censorship”

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) once again criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for declaring support for the current head of the municipal Executive, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who is seeking re-election. On a motorcycle ride this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024), the coach said that the main name of the PL (Liberal Party) needs “take a manly attitude”.

“You [Bolsonaro] will bow down to these communists in the city hall […] You already realize that I’m going to win this election and it’s going to look bad for you if you don’t do something manly.” declared Marçal, according to S.Paulo Newspaper.

The coach also suggested that he would have Bolsonaro’s support behind the scenes. He told him to break the agreement with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, who advised the party to support Nunes.

The candidate also criticized the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans). “You want to be a candidate for President of the Republic and your candidacy will end now if you do not take a position”, declared.

BLOCKING OF NETWORKS

Marçal classified the decision of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo this Saturday (24.Aug) to temporarily suspend his social networks as “censorship”.

The businessman said that people cut their interviews and appearances on programs in order to monetize their networks. He stated that his companies do not finance this content. He encouraged internet users to continue with this practice.

“I have no television time, I have no political godfather, you took Lula and Bolsonaro to see if you win. You took Milton Leite [presidente da Câmara Municipal]Rodrigo Garcia [ex-governador de São Paulo]the owner of this government is Doria [João Doria, ex-governador]everyone is together”he declared.

