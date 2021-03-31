Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – If you have tired of exercising and deprivation of food due to various diets in pursuit of losing your weight, then why not try this new method?

Researchers have said that they have found, through a new study, the best way to lose weight. It is simply: “Eat your food slowly,” according to the Daily Mail.

The researchers, from the University of “Roehampton” and the University of “Bristol” in Britain, worked with 800 volunteers to complete opinion polls about their weight and food intake rates.

The study included adults and children, and their authors did not discover any difference between the two age groups when it came to the effect of rapid eating on obesity.

Scientists have found that both adults and children have a greater waist circumference and a higher body mass index if they eat quickly.

The study team added that this illustrates long-standing misconceptions that adults are not as likely to become obese as children if they eat quickly.

During the study, the researchers recorded the participants’ height, weights, waist circumference, and body mass index. It turns out that a faster rate of eating is associated significantly with higher BMI and greater waist circumference in both children and adults.