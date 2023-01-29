Jayla, the granddaughter of the historic footballer Gabriel Agbonlahor has died forever at the age of 11: “You have suffered enough”

It was the former footballer who gave the sad news on his social profiles. Gabriel Agbonlahor’s granddaughter has passed away forever. Jayla he was only 11 years old and his was a tough battle with a degenerative brain disorder.

The published photo has torn the heart of the whole world and has been shared on social networks, accompanied by broken hearts and many messages of affection for the family. Exhibition Gabriel Agbonlahor while the kisses tenderly on the forehead for the last time, as she lay in her hospital bed, on oxygen and surrounded by her favorite toys and cuddly toys.

Rest in heaven now my beautiful granddaughter Princess Jayla. You have suffered enough in this cruel world! I love you and so many people will always love you! Seeing you take your last breaths today she broke me 💔💔💔 See you soon ❤️.

Immediately below the heartbreaking post, messages from the footballer’s former teammates arrived. Gabriel Agbonlahor received a amazing support from all over the world.

The pain of little Jayla’s mother

There mom of little Jayla had spoken publicly about the health conditions of her little one. She was a little girl healthy at birth and nothing, until the day of the first birthday, had ever made the family or the doctors suspect that something was wrong.

Just days after blowing out her first candle, Jayla had one Respiratory crisis and became cyanotic. Her parents immediately transported her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized for 5 months.

Initially, the medical team suspected it was epilepsy, but then the sad truth emerged: degenerative brain syndrome.