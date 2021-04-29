D.he ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court on inadequate climate protection legislation is tearing up old rifts in the governing coalition. The Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz challenged his cabinet colleague Peter Altmaier, the CDU’s Minister of Economics and Energy, head-on, and publicly.

Scholz wrote on Twitter: “As far as I can remember, you and the CDU / CSU prevented exactly what has now been warned by the Federal Constitutional Court. But we can correct that quickly. Are you there? “

Previously, Altmaier had posted a tweet in which he praised the saying from Karlsruhe as an “important judgment” and “epochal for climate protection”. The decision creates “planning security for the economy”, says Altmaier. Like Scholz, he created the impression that Karlsruhe had ultimately confirmed its policy.

The background to the discrepancies is the Federal Climate Protection Act from the end of 2019. In line with the EU targets, it holds out the prospect of Germany being greenhouse gas neutral by 2050. In order to achieve this, reduction targets are set for individual sectors, such as power generation, industry, transport and buildings. According to the law, these annual disks only last until 2030.

That explains the malice

The Constitutional Court rejected this time limit early on Thursday on the grounds that it would postpone a large part of the reduction burden to the period after 2030, which would limit the freedom of those who would then be living. By the end of next year, the legislature must provide the decarbonisation path for the missing years.

There had already been disputes between red and black about the sector specifications when the law came into being. The Union originally rejected the obligations according to years and sectors as too rigid and economically harmful, the SPD wanted to fix them by 2050.

Ultimately, the compromise was reached by 2030, which the court has now overturned. That explains the malice that speaks from Scholz’s words according to the motto: “We already knew it back then, but you braked.”

Accordingly, the Union is trying to regain the authority to interpret the climate issue in the approaching federal election campaign. Altmaier announced that he would talk about tightening the climate law in the government in the coming days. He hoped that measures would be decided and funds made available despite the federal election campaign, said the CDU politician on Thursday in Berlin. He wants to talk to his colleagues in the federal government about this in the coming week.

Scholz now also wants to act quickly. “The Federal Environment Minister and I have decided to prepare a bill for advising the Federal Government very quickly,” said the Finance Minister on Thursday afternoon. The aim is to change the Climate Protection Act in such a way that it complies with the requirements of the Federal Constitutional Court. He expects that the bill will then also get the approval of the entire federal government. “Now we really have to act and I am ready to do that,” said Scholz.

Baerbock celebrates

Like Altmaier, the former Federal Environment Minister and candidate for party chairmanship Norbert Röttgen (CDU) welcomed the Constitutional Court’s verdict on Thursday. “It opens a whole new chapter in the basic rights protection of citizens against freedom-endangering inaction by the legislature,” said Röttgen on the news portal t-online.