the federal program of regularization of foreign cars known as “chocolates” It has been very well received by the population, thanks to its low cost. More of 30 thousand vehicles have already been regularized and wait for the receiving your plates. With only two thousand five hundred pesos, you can improve the condition of your car and turn it into a mobile property. Despite this, if the cost of regularization is not in your budgetyou should consider the option, as this is the last chance to do so before the March 31 deadline.

Despite the current economic situation, investing in the Regularizing your vehicle could be a good long-term investment. Don’t miss the opportunity to regularize your car before it’s too late.

It is important to note that the regularization of “chocolates” vehicles also helps to improve road safetysince these cars do not go through the same inspection and review processes as national vehicles, which could put the safety of all drivers at risk.

The deadline to regularize the cars “chocolate” is approaching and many people have not yet decided if they will carry out the process or not. Although the regularization cost is relatively low, many people still do not see the importance of doing so. But, What could happen if you don’t regularize your “chocolate” car?

What are the possible sanctions for not regularizing your car “chocolate”

One of the most mentioned sanctions is the economic sanction, but the parameters of these fines have not yet been officially established. It is not known precisely how much the fine would be, from when they will be applied or if it will be to all unregulated vehicles.

Another sanction that you could face is the confiscation of your vehicle “chocolate”, although this consequence is quite remote and uncommon. However, it is important to mention it to be aware of all possible consequences.

Also, if you don’t regularize your car “chocolate”, you will not be able to legally drive it in Mexican territory. This means that you could face penalties and fines if you use it on the streets of Mexico.

It is important to mention that regularizing your car “chocolate” It is not a complicated process and it could be very helpful in the future. By regularizing your vehicle, you will be able to count on the necessary documentation and permits to circulate legal form in Mexico. you can also Avoid potential penalties and fines in case the authorities decide to implement stricter measures for non-regularized vehicles.