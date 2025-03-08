The growing discomfort in the government of Donald Trump and among his Republican allies with Elon Musk, and his ambitions of mass cuts in the public sector, exploded this week at the White House. In a cabinet meeting, organized at the last minute … Thursday and with Musk as the main guest, the richest man in the world maintained an angry confrontation with several Trump secretaries, as revealed ‘The New York Times’. La Razón: Musk’s maneuvers and pressures in many federal agencies – through the so -called Government Efficiency Department, Doge, which he himself leads – to cut expenses, eliminate departments and fire personnel.

The main victim of Musk’s attacks was Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, whom he affected that he has not fired “nobody.” He added with sarcasm that perhaps the only person he had thrown was someone from Doge.

The head of diplomacy, fourth authority in the president’s succession line, was “furious,” according to the New York newspaper. He accused Musk of missing the truth and reminded him that 1,500 state department officials have received the incentive low offers offered by the Trump administration.

Musk followed his attacks. “You are good on TV,” he said, implying that it is not for the rest. Trump, sitting next to Rubio, witnessed the duel as a spectator. Until he cut it, he said that the Secretary of State is doing a “good job” and that everyone, Musk and the secretaries, have to work together. In fact, Trump has trimmed his powers so that it is the secretaries of his cabinet who order the dismissals in the administration.

Trump convened that meeting to try to bring positions between Musk and the secretaries, and to seek to delimit the power of each one. The problem is not only that the New York billionaire has skipped the authority of the secretaries in their departments, but that its frantic activity of scissors in spending has caused chaos, comings and coming in decisions and a waterfall of legal battles. One day before the anger at the White House, Musk also met with heavy republican weights of Congress with the same substantive frictions.

Rubio arrived at the meeting already faced with Musk, after Doge was loaded on his own an agency – the controversial de facto elimination of the US International Development Agency, Usaid – that is under its competition.

Air controller layoffs

But the Secretary of State, of Cuban origin, was not the only one who had a anger with Musk. Trump’s right hand – and the main funder of his electoral victory – also faced the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffywho protested by Doge’s demands for air controller layoffs at a time when accidents accumulate in the sector. Musk told him that it was “lie” and told him the names of the members of his team who had demanded those layoffs. On several occasions, Musk brought breast on the size of the companies he directs -tesla, Spacex, Starlink, the social network X, among others- and that he knows how to do the cuts.

There were also protests by the Secretary of Affairs for Veterans, Doug Collinsan apartment where Doge seeks the dismissal of 80,000 employees. Army veterans are a sensitive issue for Republicans and Collins demanded that it must be “strategic” about it.

That also seems to be the posture that Trump embraced. He defended that, in the first weeks, Musk and Doge have gone with “ax” and you have to go with “scalpel.” He also determined that the decisions about the departments will be in charge of now from the secretaries and that Doge will act as an advisor to execute the cuts.

This is Trump’s first attempt to contain Musk’s ambitions, which seeks a radical transformation of the public sector. Something that has considerable support among Americans, judging by surveys, but has political costs if done abruptly.

