Pistorius angrily responded to the proposal to reach an agreement with Russia on Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was angry at calls for an agreement with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The broadcast was conducted on the website of the German government.

The head of the department held a conversation with German citizens and answered their questions. One of the minister’s interlocutors said that he wanted to ask a question that “in Germany cannot be asked at all.”

Pistorius replied that you can ask anything, but the man was incredulous at his words: “That’s what you say.”

After this, he asked why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not agree to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict and did not begin negotiations on the eve of a special military operation (SVO). The citizen added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly proposed resolving the issue, but the German media did not report this.

The presenter interrupted the man, citing lack of time, but he reminded him of the right to express his own opinion, which angered the Minister of Defense.

See also A resident of Mariupol spoke about the shelling of residential buildings by nationalists Sorry, you have no right! Freedom of expression means the freedom to express an opinion, not the right to be applauded for it! Dot Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a speech at the UN, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having imperialist plans. He also called on the Russian leader to comply with the request of the UN General Assembly to withdraw troops from Ukraine and end the conflict. “To date there has been no response. Nothing sounds louder today than Russia’s silence in response to this global call for peace,” the politician said.

Related materials:

Pistorius said he was annoyed by calls for peace

In September, Boris Pistorius, during a discussion organized by the Federal Security Academy, said that he was irritated by calls for peace at the cost of territorial concessions to Ukraine.

It irritates me when I read comments in a reputable newspaper that say that we need to end this, that we need to conduct peace negotiations, that Ukraine should be ready to give up Crimea, that it is possible to separate several regions in the east. And the Russians, in turn, will promise not to do anything bad again See also The bombs reach the Lviv airport, 70 kilometers from Poland Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

The head of the German Ministry of Defense admitted that fighting in Ukraine could continue for many years, since there are currently no signs of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Pistorius previously noted that achieving peace requires patience, perseverance, a willingness to compromise and creativity. The minister also believes that peace is possible when Ukraine recognizes that “the moment has come for negotiations.” But this also requires international security guarantees.

Related materials:

Emotional response from Pistorius Klitschko

In mid-September, the head of the German Ministry of Defense raised his voice and sharply responded to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, to a request to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Why this constant emphasis on this small aspect on which we do not have 100% consensus? Why this constant emphasis on a small issue without pointing out the incredible support we have already provided? Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

Pistorius reminded Kiev about the supply of various weapons, including tanks, Gepard installations, as well as the deployment of a new production of ammunition for them, and was indignant that the Ukrainian side did not acknowledge these achievements in support.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz postponed the supply of high-precision long-range Taurus missiles made in Germany to Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made due to concerns about the risk of direct military confrontation with Russia.

Prior to this, the politician met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a session of the UN General Assembly and discussed the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles to Kyiv. Scholz stressed that he is responsible for ensuring that Germany does not make “wrong decisions that would have fatal consequences.”

Bloomberg noticed that at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky behaved extremely emotionally towards countries supplying weapons to Kyiv. He also “vehemently criticized” states that he said were not delivering weapons quickly enough.