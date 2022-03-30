The Argentine team equaled 1 to 1 as a visitor against Ecuador on the last date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and extended its undefeated streak to 31 official matches, equaling the record of the team led by “Coco” Basile between 1991 and 1993.
Although the victory escaped at the end and the result will soon be an anecdote, since both teams were already qualified for the big event before playing this match, it was not just another game for players like Julian Alvarezwho debuted as a starter in the “Albiceleste” and more than fulfilled.
The River Plate striker, who was sold to England’s Manchester City, once again demonstrated why he is the best footballer in Argentine football and why he has a gift for always performing: the native of Calchín had his scoring debut in his first start , to show Lionel Scaloni that he wants to have more and more minutes.
The DT had been playing him for no more than 15 minutes, many times thrown to the side, and the crack could not demonstrate everything that he exhibits from weekend to weekend in the “Millionaire”: he was not there, he could not connect with Lionel Messi .
Already qualified, Scaloni gave him a great chance and “Spider” did not miss it. Álvarez has something special, he was born for important dates, he does not show negative pressure when it comes to having to demonstrate his conditions in transcendent meetings or that will mean a before and after. And that, for the World Cups, is really key.
