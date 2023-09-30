Do you know that there is a Mexican currency that has a value of almost 40 thousand Mexican pesos? The bank buys it Banorte and we will immediately tell you what it is so that, if you have it, you can consider selling it.

In recent years it has become quite popular purchase and sale of Mexican coins and billsespecially on e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre and Amazon.

However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has been calling on buyers of Mexican coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms, emphasizing that these sites are not regulated.

Due to the above, the Bank of Mexico has pointed out, those who buy and sell Mexican coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms may expose themselves to being victims of scams and theft.

You have it? This is the most EXPENSIVE commemorative COIN that Banorte buys/Photo: Banxico

And, as you may have noticed, in Mercado Libre and Amazon there are publications where Mexican bills and coins are sold for thousands of pesos and even in millions.

The above could clearly be a scam, so the Mexican central bank recommends, before buy or sell Mexican coins and billsseek advice from experts on the subject.

Likewise, another way to avoid scams and thefts in the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes is to carry out this practice in financial entities authorized for this, such as the bank. Banorte.

In this sense, according to the Banorte Metals table, The currency that he buys for 36 thousand Mexican pesos is the Centenario (50 gold pesos), a copy that also sells for 46 thousand pesos.

According to the official Banxico website, the Centennial (50 gold pesos)which is purchased by Banorte for 36 thousand pesos, has the following characteristics:

This piece was minted in 1921 as a regular coin to commemorate the first centenary of the Independence of Mexico. Later in 1931, its minting was suspended and it was not until 1943 that it was minted again due to the growing demand for gold coins that existed at that time.

On the obverse it presents one of the national shields used in the past, and the reverse symbolizes a Winged Victory, represented in the monument of the Angel of Independence, along with a background of the legendary Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes. This piece has a pure gold content of 1.20565 ounces and like all the pieces in the Centennial family, it has a purity of 0.900″, it is detailed on the web portal.

