Mexican commemorative coins are among the most appreciated by collectors in Mexico, due to their striking designs. It is in this context that the recent announcement made by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In this sense, in recent days the Bank of Mexico has announced that it will withdraw from circulation two Mexican commemorative coins that are highly valued in the national market.

It is in this way that, according to what was reported by the Mexican central bank, Starting in 2024, the following two copies will be withdrawn from the national market. of Mexican coins:

*Xiuhtecuhtli commemorative coin, which began to be distributed in 2000.

*10 cent coins with the cents symbol.

The Xiuhtecuhtli commemorative coin, it should be noted, is distinguished by having on its obverse the representation of Xiuhtecuhtli along with his written name, together with the legend ‹‹NEW FIRE››.

It is worth mentioning that both coins, both the commemorative and the cent coins, will go through the usual withdrawal process carried out by the Bank of Mexico, that is, once they arrive at the banks, they will retain them and send them to the central bank. , although they continue to have the same value of their mintage as long as they circulate throughout the national territory.

Banxico orders banks to collect these bills

Meanwhile, it must be taken into account that not only the coins mentioned above will begin to be withdrawn from the market in 2024, but also the Bank of Mexico will proceed with the withdrawal of certain copies of banknotes.

Under this understanding, it should be kept in mind that the following are the copies of banknotes belonging to 5 families that, by order of Banxico, will be withdrawn from the national market:

*Family B (issued in 1993): includes the 50 new peso bill with the image of Nezahualcóyotl, and the 100 new peso bill with the image of former president Plutarco Elías Calles.

*Family C (issued in 1994): includes the 50 new peso bills with the image of José María Morelos y Pavón; that of 100 new pesos with Nezahualcóyotl; that of 200 new pesos with the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and that of 500 new pesos with the image of Ignacio Zaragoza.

*Family D (issued in 1996): the designs of family C, with the only change in the name.

*Family D1 (issued in 2001): includes the thousand peso bills with the image of Miguel Hidalgo.

*Family F (issued in 2006): includes the 20 and 50 peso banknotes made of polymer, as well as the 500 peso banknotes with the image of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.

Now, in case you have any of the above bills, according to Banxico, these can be changed at the banks that have operations in the country, or at the central bank facilities located in Mexico City. .