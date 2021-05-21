Cholo’s phrases. From time to time, Simeone drops a pearl, for some a hyperbole, of that metaphor of existence that is football. “We are going to leave life” as a great headline of a way of feeling the game, difficult to explain for those who do not understand this passion. The final touch is put on the most difficult season in history, without preseason, interspersing injuries and infections as if it were a scary movie. Afternoon television, transistors or app results. Tremendous about Zorrilla where there may be a title and a funeral, a funeral and a salvation or two funerals. Atlético, always owned by Oblak, but also by Llorente, Carrasco, Koke and Correa depending on the section of the season, have the title at their fingertips. Luis Suárez deserves a separate paragraph.

Blood in the eye There is no greater affront to a vintage striker than his pride stings. Bartomeu’s Barça not only put him on the street, but also gave Atlético a gift and aired that his relationship with Messi was harmful to the dressing room. The chameleon, who has already raised the flags of Ajax, Liverpool and that of his National Team, has done it again. Three assists and twenty goals, the last one against Osasuna will be iconic if Atlético conquers the title, they do justice to a true out of series. I will always want in my team those who are more bothered by a change than their battered knee, those who break their souls for the shirt they defend.

Benzema and Gerard Moreno. Karim’s football has managed to break down all the walls this season, even the one of the presumption of innocence that had been passed through the Deschamps lining for five years. Madrid is worse without Cristiano, yes; Cristiano is worse without Madrid, yeah; Benzema is better without Cristiano, as well. His season, whatever happens, is superlative. In front you will have the best national striker. Gerard is a Spanish-style Benzema, who marks and makes those around him better. Villarreal, still with the final of the Europa League in sight, will not go for a walk to Valdebebas.

The day after. If the end of the League, from above and below, is exciting, it will not be less the day after with the future of Messi, Zidane, Ramos, Bale, the clean of Barça, with changes of bench in the big ones, a down market and Mbappé or Halland in the window. The cycle changes, the real ones, are here. The oldest of the coaches already said it on the most difficult day of his sporting life: “You have everything, you have nothing.” That is football … and life.