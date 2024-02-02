On today's morning, Friday 2 February, the family of Giulia Cecchettin attended the ceremony of the 22-year-old, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta. In addition to her father Gino, her older sister Elena also wanted to remember her.

Despite the controversies that arose on the eve of this very important day, many chose to be presentamong these also the Minister Annamaria Bernini. Giulia's friends are also many. The Pope he wanted to read a long speech. In which she said:

Today we gather in this touching ceremony in memory of Giulia to celebrate her graduation. And I would like to express my profound gratitude to those who with heart and dedication made this tribute possible. The graduation ceremony I had in mind featured a wonderful girl who couldn't wait to wear the hard-earned and well-deserved laurel wreath. Dear Giulia, as I speak I imagine you in front of me with your light smile even if you are far, too far away.

You were not able to personally savor the happiness of the well-deserved achievement and I think it is a due act of gratitude for what you have given to our family, for what you have done for others during your existence and for how much you are still doing for everyone

The memory of Giulia Cecchettin's family

CREDIT: IL GAZZETTINO

You have caused a tear in our consciences, in mine first. I was confident that you would do great things in your life, but I didn't realize what a giant you were. I miss you, we miss you more than oxygen. You will always be in the hearts of those who loved and knew you, you will always be in our hearts.

In this very emotional moment, many have burst out cry, remembering Giulia and how she lost her life. Even her sister Elena wanted to remember her in this moment that it had to be like this for her important. The girl said: