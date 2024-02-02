Giulia Cecchettin's graduation ceremony: the heartbreaking speeches of her father Gino and her sister Elena
On today's morning, Friday 2 February, the family of Giulia Cecchettin attended the ceremony of the 22-year-old, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta. In addition to her father Gino, her older sister Elena also wanted to remember her.
Despite the controversies that arose on the eve of this very important day, many chose to be presentamong these also the Minister Annamaria Bernini. Giulia's friends are also many. The Pope he wanted to read a long speech. In which she said:
Today we gather in this touching ceremony in memory of Giulia to celebrate her graduation. And I would like to express my profound gratitude to those who with heart and dedication made this tribute possible.
The graduation ceremony I had in mind featured a wonderful girl who couldn't wait to wear the hard-earned and well-deserved laurel wreath. Dear Giulia, as I speak I imagine you in front of me with your light smile even if you are far, too far away.
You were not able to personally savor the happiness of the well-deserved achievement and I think it is a due act of gratitude for what you have given to our family, for what you have done for others during your existence and for how much you are still doing for everyone
The memory of Giulia Cecchettin's family
You have caused a tear in our consciences, in mine first. I was confident that you would do great things in your life, but I didn't realize what a giant you were. I miss you, we miss you more than oxygen. You will always be in the hearts of those who loved and knew you, you will always be in our hearts.
In this very emotional moment, many have burst out cry, remembering Giulia and how she lost her life. Even her sister Elena wanted to remember her in this moment that it had to be like this for her important. The girl said:
Dear Giulia, my sweet Giulia, you don't know how proud I have always been of you. I have always admired you so much for how she was, cute, sweet and smart. I've always seen you as a little genius. You managed to be a good engineering student, a faculty that I knew wasn't so close to your romantic soul.
You made us feel like family even when mom passed away. Giulia, you always managed to find the way even when the paths of my mind crossed and became confusing. We must not forget how many things you could have done if the possibility of doing so had not been taken away from you. Giulia, in your short life you managed to teach me so much and I will never forget it. Congratulations, engineer.
