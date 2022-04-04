White and blue balloons and two long applause accompanied little Damiano Merlitti to heaven: Roseto in tears

An afternoon of immense pain, yesterday, in the church of Santa Lucia in Roseto degli Abruzzi, for the last farewell to the little one Damiano Merlitti. White and blue balloons, tears and a long silence to accompany this innocent creature who disappeared too soon to heaven.

A walk in the sun with his grandmother. Thus began the day of Friday 25 March for little Damiano.

While the two were crossing the strips on the state 150in Pagliare di Morro D’Oro in the province of Teramo, a white SUV driven by an 85-year-old senior overwhelmed them at a fairly high speed, throwing them violently to the ground.

The first aid of passers-by and then of the 118 doctors were immediate. The latter transported grandmother and grandson to thehospital of Teramo with extreme urgency.

While the injuries were minor for the grandmother, unfortunately it was not the same for the little one. His condition appeared immediately tragicenough to convince the doctors to transfer him to the Infant Jesus of Rome for an extreme rescue attempt.

For six days, everyone prayed and hoped for a miracle. Miracle that unfortunately it did not happen.

Damiano Merlitti died last Friday morning, making the hearts of his parents and everyone explode in a thousand pieces.

The motorist is now being investigated street murder.

Damiano Merlitti’s funeral

Yesterday afternoon, in the church of Santa Lucia di Roseto degli Abruzziin the presence of the mayor of Roseto Mario Nugnes, the mayor of Morro D’Oro Romina Sulpizzi, the child’s family members and also many strangers, the solemn funerals of little Damiano.

When the hearse arrived in front of the church, dozens of people rose into the sky white and blue balloons and in the background only a deafening silence.

Those present who filled the church listened to them with tears in their eyes touching words of the parish priest Don Felice di Blasio.

I would like to tell the parents … You see how many people honor Damiano today. It is your care, your joy, as well as effort. nurture him, educate him, assist him in the great love that was, is and will be. Now he will be the one to assist you, to heal you in the spirit, to give you strength and to get you through this hour.

At the end of the ceremony, two long applause they accompanied the small coffin towards the cemetery of Roseto.