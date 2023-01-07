Among the many messages of condolence and farewell for Gianluca Vialli that have invaded social media since yesterday, there is one in particular that has caused sadness in many. It was that of Federica Cappelletti, Paolo Rossi’s wife, who about two years ago lost her husband in circumstances similar to those that took Vialli away yesterday.

The Italian football and not, in the last two years, had to deal with very painful moments. In fact, there are several champions who left this Earth prematurely, due to bad diseases that unfortunately struck them at a still too young age.

The first of this sad list, the 9 December 2020it was Paolo Rossi. The former striker of the Italian national team, hero of the world championship won by the Azzurri in Spain in 1982, has passed away at the age of just 64.

For years Pablito has struggled with a lung cancer with enormous courage, but in the end he had to give up.

The same fate that has befallen, in recent weeks, two other giants of Italian football. Sinisa Mihajlovic left last December 16, defeated by leukemia. She was only 53 years old.

Yesterday, however, it was Gianluca Vialli’s turn. The Italian had been fighting against a since 2017 pancreatic cancer and he too passed away very young, at just 58 years old.

Federica Cappelletti’s gratitude for Gianluca Vialli

In all of this, there were three women who, in spite of themselves, found themselves experiencing the same immense pain. I’m Catherine White Cooper, Ariadne Rapaccioni And Federica Cappellettirespectively wives of Vialli, Mihajlovic and Paolo Rossi.

There Serbian wifehaving heard the news of Vialli’s disappearance, she posted a photo of him with her husband, writing: “You know how many matches up there“.

Federica Cappelletti, Paolo Rossi’s wife, like Arianna posted a photo of Vialli with her husband. In support, then, in addition to condolences, she wanted to show the gratitude towards Vialli, for having been by his side after the disappearance of his Pablito.