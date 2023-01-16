The beautiful model from Brescia Beatrice Marchetti and her husband, the Greek entrepreneur Felix Bitsios, have become parents

The long-awaited day of the beautiful 27-year-old model Beatrice Marchetti finally arrived, last January 14th. The former castaway from L’Isola dei Famosi and wife of the Greek entrepreneur Felix Bitsios, has in fact given birth to her first child. The little one is called Leone and has already appeared on social networks, held in the warm embrace of his mother.

An exceptional 2022 for Beatrice, who lived just last year the greatest emotions of his life. Just in the last days of the year, she had in fact published a video that collected all of her, commenting in this way:

Such a special year full of unique moments. Many, too many things but certainly the most beautiful of my life! 2022 I will always carry you with me ❤️

And how can you blame her, in fact, given that in the twelve months of 2022 two of the best things that can happen in a woman’s life have happened to her. The marriage, with the Greek entrepreneur Felix Bitsioscelebrated with a beautiful ceremony in Athens, and the discovery of being pregnant for the first time in her life.

Both events were announced with beautiful posts on social networks. To reveal her pregnancy, the model from Brescia had published some beautiful photos on Instagram, which portrayed her with her tummy in plain sight.

“My clothes have been feeling tight for a while, but this time it’s not because I ate too much“, he had written accompanying the post, which was immediately stormed by friends, acquaintances and fans with comments and reactions of congratulations.

Beatrice Marchetti’s first child was born

Now those nine months of anxious waiting are over and the baby of the beautiful Beatrice Marchetti is finally came into the world. The new mother always thought of announcing it, who on her profile published a photo with her little one in her arms and then added in the caption:

You arrived Leo, January 14, 2023, in the most surreal, beautiful and loving morning of my life.

Already famous in the fashion world for years, Marchetti’s name and face became nationally famous in 2021, when she was chosen as one of the castaways of the The Island of the Famous.