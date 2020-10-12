Donald Trump campaigning for the presidential election from the White House in Washington, October 10, 2020 (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Donald Trump is ready to relaunch his campaign for the US presidential election. He says he is cured and “immune” of Covid-19: he goes much further than his doctor, who issued an official statement on Saturday to say that the president was no longer contagious, ending his compulsory isolation, but without specifying whether the test is negative or positive. A well-kept secret.

On Twitter, Donald Trump trumpets that he can no longer catch the virus and that he cannot transmit it. A message reported by the social network, which considered that it conveyed misleading information.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know !!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

But Donald Trump wants to forget the hospital sequence, the signs of weakness. He is moving forward and he is working to sell the image of the president at his best, for example on Fox News on Sunday. “It looks like I’m immune for, whatever, maybe a long time, maybe a short time, maybe for life … explains Donald Trump. You have a president who doesn’t have to hide in the basement like his opponent. You have an immune president. “

>> PODCAST. Washington from here, the American presidential campaign seen by correspondents of French public radio stations

Donald Trump refers to Joe Biden, who long ago left the basement of his house where he had set up a television studio during confinement. Today, he campaigns on the ground, scrupulously respecting barrier gestures. And that is also part of his political message. But here too, Donald Trump still has something to say. He notes that Joe Biden coughed “in a horrible way” during his trip to Las Vegas on Friday. Since October 1 and the announcement of Donald Trump’s positive test, Joe Biden’s campaign team has been publishing their Covid test results every day, which have remained negative until now.

A busy agenda for the outgoing president. Monday night, he will reconnect with his audience in Sanford, Florida. Tomorrow he is going to Pennsylvania, Wednesday to Iowa, Thursday to North Carolina. And Joe Biden, he continues to chart his course with campaign events that avoid the crowds. Monday, he’s in Ohio. The Democrat still has a comfortable 10-point lead in national polls and is also racing ahead in voting intentions in several key states. The US presidential election is in 22 days.