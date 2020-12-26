A girl in a Cobi costume urinates, ungainly and hungover-eyed, in a grimy graffiti corner. The strong image announces the theatrical montage Project 92 that the Las Huecas collective has been moving through alternative rooms since 2017, anticipating the critical review of that crucial decade – the nineties – that has been approached from different fronts throughout this pandemic course: novels –Simon, by Miqui Otero, or fair, by Ana Iris Simón—, essays –As we have changed, by Juan Sanguino—, television series –Poison, by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, based on the book by Valeria Vegas—, documentaries –The year of discovery, by Luis López Carrasco—, fiction films –Girls, by Pilar Palomero— and exhibitions –Action. A provisional story from the 90s, at MACBA– focus on the mythologies and paradoxes of a period in which Spain went from being (and feeling) the center of the world, with the Barcelona Olympic Games and the Seville Expo, to becoming a laboratory for experimentation with new modulations of disenchantment, under the backdrop of corruption cases, media sensationalism around events such as the Alcàsser crime, the architecture-spectacle bubble, the consecration of a cultural model that was measured quantitatively and in terms of the grandeur of its large facilities – sometimes affected by the curse of becoming premature modern ruins -, the progressive transformation of cities into theme parks at the service of accelerated tourism exploitation and blessed by neoliberalism, the social conflicts derived from the industrial reconversion and those absolute majorities that would precede the outbreak of citizen outrage and subsequent political fragmentation.

