Russia-Ukraine war, accusations against Germany: “you are the weak link”

There Germany has decided not to supply anymore arms to Ukraine. The choice of German government created discontent within the European Union and now the premier Scholz is in great difficulty. On the one hand, he fears the consequences of no longer being aligned with allies and on the other hand he has to deal with a possible collapse of the economy of the country in case you decide for the Russian gas embargo. The former president of the European Council, the Pole Donald Tusk– reads the press – he returned to the office by writing on Twitter that the Germany must make up his mind a support Ukraine if he wants to prove that he has drawn the right conclusions from his story, while the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki accuses Berlin of “ambiguous behavior on weapons“.

A few weeks ago – continues La Stampa – the US economist Paul Krugman argued that “Germany remains the weak link of the response of the democratic world to Russian aggression“for its reluctance to a gas embargo, while the historian of Yale Timothy Snyder argues that “after 30 years of teaching Ukraine on the fascism now there Germany it is financing“. Scholz attempted to get out of the corner last Tuesday, with a speech in which he specified that he could not deliver to Ukraine weapons in use at Bundeswehr. But the answer infuriated everyone, Kiev first of all and then all the other allies of the Born, because he did not specify the reason for the no. There Germany he fears more and more of being attacked by Russia.

