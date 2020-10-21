In the sale of this festive season, many of us may have bought a new smartphone. Whenever we buy a new phone, we take great care of it. Do not touch with dirty hands, clean the screen of the phone frequently. To avoid any scratches in the phone, we buy a screen guard as soon as the phone is purchased. Even buy a new cover for the phone immediately. This shows how crazy we are about our phones. In such a situation, if there is a slight defect in the phone, then we get upset. But now you do not have to worry, today we are telling you such important things that you should do immediately after purchasing the phone. This will keep your phone safe for a long time. Let’s know what to do immediately after buying a new phone.

Install protection in phone

Along with buying the phone, you should first get a screenguard in it. Often new phones are very slippery and because of being a new phone, we touch it again and again. And people also take the phone in their hands and watch. But imagine if your new phone is slipped by hand then the screen may get damaged. Therefore, to protect the phone, you must get a screenguard.

Instant Security Code

Now you also have to take care of the security of the data of the phone. After purchasing the phone, you must adopt some methods to make it secure. In this, you can use any method of password, fingerprint, pattern lock and face lock. By doing this, no one will tamper with your phone. You can rest assured about your data.

Remove widgets

When you buy a new phone, your phone has many widgets. These widgets are already installed in your phone. Apart from this, many apps are also provided by the company, which spend more on your battery. You should remove such apps immediately after purchasing the phone.

Download essential apps

According to the safety of the phone, you should immediately download your Nalav application. Your social media account or other accounts should be connected. If you are fond of photography then you can download the camera app separately. You will find many great filters and effects in them. Well nowadays, one-to-one great features and filters are given to click photos in the phone.

Set your own home screen

After purchasing a new phone, it may take some time to understand the features and settings of the phone. Therefore, you can customize your phone’s home screen according to your own. You can also choose icons, wallpapers and colors according to you. There are many such apps that you use the most. They should be set on the home screen of the phone. This will make you easier to run the phone.

read this also

Do you know these secret features of Android phones? Which will make your life easier

Immediately block mobile theft, no other person can use