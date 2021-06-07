As planned and after a year of waiting, this past June 1 the director Carla Simon (‘Summer 1993’) has finally started filming his second feature film, ‘Alcarràs’. The film was scheduled to shoot for last summer, but it had to be postponed to June 2021 due to the situation arising from the covid-19, since It is a feature film with markedly seasonal elements and it can only be shot between June and August in a very specific area of ​​Lleida, Alcarràs, as the title of the film indicates.

The cast is made up of non-professional actors from the Lleida area and land workers, after a long casting process, which lasted more than a year since it had to be paralyzed and repeated due to the start of the pandemic. The film tells how after eighty years cultivating the same land, the Solé family gets together to make their last peach harvest together.

The script is signed by Carla Simón herself and Arnau Vilaró. In addition, part of the ‘Verano 1993’ team is working again on this film, as is the case with Mónica Bernuy in the art direction, Eva Valiño as head of sound and Anna Aguilà as head of wardrobe. And as director of photography will be Daniela Cajías, who won the Goya for her work in ‘Las Chicas’ this year.

In the director’s words: “This is a story about belonging to a land, to a place, but also a drama about perpetual generational tensions, overcoming ancient traditions and the importance of family unity in times of crisis.” On the setbacks that arose last year, when the film should have been shot, Carla Simón comments: «Our energy was in Alcarràs. We were in that wonderful moment when the movie takes shape day after day. As casting and locations closed, ideas flowed between team members. And the covid-19 arrived. ‘Alcarràs’ is a choral film, with many characters in each scene, with three generations living together, including children and the elderly. Filming then would have been going against the reality we live in. We want to make the film that we write, the one that we all imagine together, without renouncing, preserving its spirit, its essence. So, after thinking about it a lot, we decided to postpone filming for a year. When a story touches you closely, as is the case, the energy and desire to tell it lingers. We are convinced that after this year of waiting, ‘Alcarràs’ will be a better film, or at least, it will be the film we want to make ».

Filming will last until July 23 at different locations in that very specific area of ​​Lleida. ‘Alcarràs’ is a production by Avalon PC and Vilaüt Films in co-production with Kino Produzioni (Italy). MK2 is its international sales house and will be distributed in Spain by Avalon DA The project has a long history in festivals and awards, among which the CNC Award for Best Project, awarded within the framework of the Torino Film Lab (2018), stands out. the Eurimages Development Award obtained in the Berlin co-production market (2019) and the Special Mention in the Pitch des Residents held within the framework of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. In addition, ‘Alcarràs’ has the support of the ICAA, ICEC, Media , Euroimages, MIBACT, TVE, TV3 and Movistar +.