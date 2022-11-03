“I was afraid of my teacher and despite this I lived in her house for a while. She rationed the food I ate: once she put the lock on her shelves. Obviously I ate in secret, otherwise I would never have been able to sustain 10 hours of daily training. I was weighed three times a day, but first I went to the bathroom to throw up “, the story of the Italian champion of rhythmic gymnastics Sara Branciamore to Republic it is just one of the testimonies that, after the first given by Nina Corradini, Anna Basta and Giulia Galtarossa overwhelmed the world of sport and the federal center of rhythmic gymnastics in Desio, where the athletes were trained.

The girls speak of an exaggerated pressure suffered by coaches and coaches who, with their eyes on their body and their weight, made the students feel guilty about an extra fruit or macaroni, without sparing unpleasant comments about their appearance.

“Once I put my feet off the scale to weigh less, I fell and was insulted. I was afraid that she might get her hands on me, she even wanted to remove the protection of my parents. For the whole period of the A championship they didn’t show me mom and dad, who were separating by the way. I am 165 cm tall and I weighed 36 kilos: for a year I did not have menstruation and even today they are irregular ”, continued Branciamore.

“I got sick with anorexia nervosa, I was hospitalized several times. Already at 10 I was being weighed. Whoever took two or three ounces had to run around the platform with the weights at the ankles. A club I competed for made me count the penne al pomodoro I ate. Some phrases I remember well: “You have a butt as big as a trunk” or “this year you will not compete if you do not lose weight”, another of the students of the federal center explained to the newspaper. Victoria Polidori. After the media fuss, a meeting was urgently called between the new Minister for Sport and young people Andrea Abodithe president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and that of Federgistici Gherardo Tecchi.

“Medals are a factor of national pride, but there will never be a medal that will cover inappropriate behavior. There is an ordinary court in Brescia and a federal court promptly solicited, what emerges will be evaluated ”, said Minister Abodi, referring to the intention to ascertain the truths. “Maybe we have made a mistake, I will rip the card from coaches who do not change method,” said Tocchi. “If there have been such cases, they are exceptions and are not acceptable,” added Malagò.