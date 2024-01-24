Rabi Adli (29) has recently started warning young people with TikTok videos not to get involved with scammers. De Hagenaar, who worked on combating fraud at several large financial institutions, sees how more and more teenagers are allowing themselves to be used as money mules. The consequences are often enormous, both for the victims and for the young people themselves.

#give #debit #card #code #euros #Rabi #warns #39money #mule39 #dangers