Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Split

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has to stand trial in Vienna.

Vienna – The former Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz was considered the poster boy of a young conservative generation. When he was elected in 2017, he became the youngest elected head of government in the world at the age of 31. Previously, he was Austrian Foreign and Integration Minister for four years. Now the former Chancellor has to answer in court. The accusation: He is said to have provided false information during a parliamentary investigation into alleged corruption in his first government.

Kurz is charged with allegedly making false statements before a parliamentary committee. The public prosecutor also suspects him of misusing public funds for fake opinion polls. He has not yet been charged in this case. The trial, which began on Wednesday and had its second day of proceedings on Friday, concerns the accusation of making false statements. Kurz denies any wrongdoing in both cases.

The public prosecutor will briefly present false statements to the investigative committee

On the way to court he was emphatically optimistic. “I hope for a fair trial and that the allegations turn out to be false,” Kurz said in front of the waiting cameras. In their opening statements, the prosecutors portrayed the former chancellor as a shrewd businessman. He always acted to the public as if he wanted to change Austria’s clientele policy. However, he was scheming behind the scenes to install his confidants in key positions in the government and on corporate boards.

Specifically, the public prosecutor’s office accuses Kurz of having falsely testified before parliament in 2020 when he was asked by the special investigative committee into the so-called “Ibiza scandal” whether he had played a role in the selection of a new boss for the Öbag state holding company. Kurz protested that he had not done so.

Short process: “You get everything you want anyway”.

Private text exchanges between the former chancellor, his aides and other employees, which later became known, suggest the opposite, according to the public prosecutor’s office. Among other things, it involves a text message to Thomas Schmid, a top official in the Ministry of Finance, who eventually became head of the Öbag investment holding company. In it, Kurz wrote to Schmid: “You get everything you want anyway.”

Although it would have been within Kurz’s competence as Chancellor to influence the decision, the public prosecutor’s office considers the manner in which he took sides to be problematic and claims that Kurz provided misleading information in order to conceal this. His involvement in the selection of loyal allies for important offices is also in diametric contrast to his public commitment to a “new style”.

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in court on Friday. © IMAGO/ALEX HALADA

Kurz testified in court that Schmid had sought even more positions and power. He wants his text message to be understood as a signal to Schmidt that he is “not fed up”. From a short perspective, there was a close exchange about filling positions, but the final decisions were made by the responsible ministers or committees. The prosecution’s attempt to entangle him in contradictions during cross-examination failed; Kurz exercised his right to refuse to testify.

In short: opposition wanted to “simply destroy” him

In the end, Kurz tried to sound conciliatory. He admitted that he had answered questions in the investigative committee in general terms and not in detail. From today’s perspective, he also has to blame himself for not having been well prepared. Ultimately, however, he was afraid of getting himself into legal trouble if he went into too much detail. The opposition wanted to “simply destroy” him in the investigative committee. It is certain that the process, initially scheduled to last three days, will last at least until the end of the year. (PaPel)