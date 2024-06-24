We all loved her as children and continue to love her as adults after decades of unforgettable songs and emotions inevitably linked to her, Cristina D’Avena. For some she represents a monument of the music that accompanied the childhood of millions of kids, today a little less “kids”, for others she is simply the queen of cartoons, and will always be. In these hours there is talk of a very important farewell for the artist, a touching farewell to a television author, indeed there professional who, in some way, launched it.

Alessandra Valeri Manera is the other name that left an indelible mark on the childhood of many, writing the theme songs of the cartoons, in particular those sung by Cristina D’Avena. A special friendship was born between them that went far beyond professional collaboration.

The two accomplices in art and in life have never separated. Unfortunately, Alessandra passed away a few days ago at the age of 67, and Cristina D’Avena could only pay her a dutiful and great tribute for what the author represented for her and for millions of people. The artist wanted to take some time before sending his last message to the friend and colleague of acronyms and dreams. Thus begins Cristina D’Avena’s long farewell to her friend Alessandra Valeri Manera:

Hi Ale, hello my friend, companion of a thousand adventures. I’m only writing to you today… You can’t imagine how difficult it was to have to wait to express my emotions, but I wanted to respect you this last time too. […] More than 40 years have passed since that day our paths crossed and we have never separated since then. We lived unforgettable moments together.

Cristina continues, sharing some photos that retrace their 40 years of friendship and collaboration. Scrolling through the photos and reading you can sense how special this could have been magical partnership. “You were, are and will always be part of my life. You were the magic pen that gave voice to my dreams, the trusted friend always ready to give me advice and protect me.” Cristina D’Avena remembers without hiding her emotion how the author “illuminated” her path “with mastery, sweetness, dedication”, at the same time coloring everyone’s childhood with the colors of the rainbow.

The singer’s last farewell closes the long one message on Instagram remembering once again what the author achieved, the magic she gave to millions of young and very young people. “Now that you have taken flight to a new sky, you will continue to live in every note and every word you wrote for me,” the artist writes towards the conclusion of her tribute.