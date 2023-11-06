Crushed by his van while changing a wheel last October 31st, Rosario La Spina passed away after days of agony

He did not make it Rosario La Spina. The young man, only 25 years old, had been fighting between life and death since last October 31, when he was crushed by his own van while changing a tire. The drama occurred in Aci Catena, in the province of Catania. The boy leaves behind his wife and a small daughter. The pain throughout the community is enormous.

A young life broken by an unfortunately bitter fate. Rosario La Spina, a boy from only 25 years oldpassed away forever after days of agony spent in the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania.

He had been hospitalized since last October 31st, when he was crushed by his own vanwhile he was replacing a punctured tire.

Those who attended the scene were rescuerswho after freeing him had transported him urgently and to already desperate conditions to the hospital in Catania.

Since that evening, the hope of friends and family that a miracle could happen and that Rosario could recover has never gone away. Until yesterday morning, when the doctors gave the tragic news of his death of the 25 year old.

Condolences for the death of Rosario La Spina

All Aci Catenaa small town in the province of Catania where Rosario lived and worked, is in shock for what happened.

For days everyone prayed and now they are crying for his tragic passing. Rosario leaves wife and little Ginevra, the little girl had a few years ago.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours, written by those who remember Rosario for the good boy he was. Her cousin Aurorawrites:

You fought until the end, you were known for your kindness and your availability for everyone, you made us understand until the end that you didn’t want to leave, life was unfair to you. I hope you can find the peace you deserve, I love you cousin, you will always remain in my heart.

The 25-year-old was also part of the local parish groupwas responsible for ringing the consulate and organizing all the patronal celebrations.