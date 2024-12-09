You Firsta leading agency in talent representation and brand service in sports and entertainment, has announced its strategic merger with Gersha prestigious and pioneering representation company for Hollywood artists. An alliance with which both companies intend to lead the sports and entertainment industry.

You First is considered one of the most valuable representation agencies in sports, entertainment and brand services in the world according to Forbes, with more than 1,000 athletes, artists, influencers and content creators.

His clients include prominent figures such as Fabián Ruiz, Alexia Putellas, Edy Tavares, Willy Hernangómez, Christoph Baumgartner, Chima Moneke or Luis de la Fuente, among many others. And its basketball division in the United States, Tandem, represents NBA players and legends such as Desmond Bane, Jarrett Allen, Jeremy Sochan, Ray Allen and Vince Carter.

In addition to managing the careers of great global talents, it also works with international brands, such as Formula 1, Wrexham FC, Samsung, Starbucks or La Roche-Posay, with the ultimate objective that they can connect in the best possible way with fans of the entire planet.









Juan Aísa, CEO and co-founder of You First, who will continue to lead the company from its headquarters in Madrid, and who joins Gersh’s board of directors, states that “the collaboration with Gersh reinforces our positioning in the sector and allows us to provide even more support to our clients. “Together, we are creating an ecosystem that goes beyond the representation of sports and entertainment, to foster innovation and open new opportunities for global expansion.”

Gersh, founded in 1949 by Phil Gersh, has established itself as one of the leading agencies in the entertainment industry. With offices in Beverly Hills and New York, it operates in various areas of representation, including television, film, literature, production, comedy, digital media, branding, theater and film financing. Its portfolio includes more than 3,700 talents, including award-winning actors, writers, producers and directors such as Angela Bassett, JK Simmons, Meg Ryan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Spike Lee, Jacob Elordi, David Schwimmer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sabrina Impacciatore, Harris Dickinson and Sofia Coppola, among others.

“Sports representation is a natural step in our growth as an agency,” said Steve Gersh, Managing Partner of Gersh. «In joining You First, we are looking for a partner with global reach, diversified experience in multiple sports and an established management team. “Juan and his team bring all of these qualities, as well as a customer-centric approach, which is essential to the way we work.”