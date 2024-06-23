Thousands of feminist activists demonstrated in Paris and other cities in France this Sunday, June 23, to denounce the “danger” that a victory for the far-right National Rally party (AN) would represent in the next legislative elections. Feminist organisations, unions and NGOs criticized the far-right party’s “front feminism”. For its part, Agrupación Nacional denied the accusations, calling them “caricatures” and “lies.”
#feel #quotfeminist #alertquot #demonstrations #extreme #France
Russia | A synagogue and a church were attacked in Dagestan, several dead
Russia|The attacks took place in two cities on the shores of the Caspian Sea. Russia says it is investigating the...
Leave a Reply