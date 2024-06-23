Thousands of feminist activists demonstrated in Paris and other cities in France this Sunday, June 23, to denounce the “danger” that a victory for the far-right National Rally party (AN) would represent in the next legislative elections. Feminist organisations, unions and NGOs criticized the far-right party’s “front feminism”. For its part, Agrupación Nacional denied the accusations, calling them “caricatures” and “lies.”

