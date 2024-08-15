Woman discharged for “simple indigestion”, but had intestinal obstruction: died after 2 days

A woman 62 years old Legnano And dead on holiday in Messina probably due to a medical misdiagnosis. Francesca Colombo, in fact, had urgently gone to the emergency room of Patti complaining severe abdominal pain. But after eight hours of waiting and the necessary tests – reports Il Corriere della Sera – the woman was discharged. “It is just indigestion, now eat light“. But she continued to suffer for two days until the evening of Friday 9 August she returned to the hospital. Too late. This time they understood that it was an insidious intestinal obstructionflying at night to the operating room for an emergency operation, but no longer able to avoid the worst. With infinite pain of the husband and 19-year-old son, stunned by the tragedy told to friends and relatives who ask for news even from Lombardy.

Thus – continues Il Corriere – the spotlight is turned back on Pactson the same hospital where last week they tried to contain a broken leg of a boy using cardboardinstead of the splints supplied with any emergency room. “You can’t die like this, it’s absurd. You can’t let a patient go home in pain, recommending eating broths…”, comments the husband, repeating what was written in a reported to the Prosecutor’s Office. Shocked by the times and what he calls “the carelessness or incompetence” of the health workers: “They should have diagnosed the presence of a intestinal obstructionintervening immediately, not when there was nothing left to do”. The Prosecutor’s Office decided to look into it clearly, it was an investigation has been opened to verify the facts. The hospital: “Maximum collaboration and transparency“.