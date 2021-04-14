In ‘The Adventures of Genitalia y Normativa’, originally published by Polity Press in the United States and the United Kingdom and which today reaches Spanish bookstores thanks to Anagrama, the essayist Eloy Fernández Porta, professor at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, it approaches from satire an analysis of the tireless imperative of normalization that plagues our society. ‘Babelia’ advances a fragment of the book, entitled ‘Nobody’s style’, which presents a world in which an old-fashioned way of dressing can be interpreted as the latest trend.

You dress like all God.

His wardrobe bottom is remnants of Inditex collections, and of firms that imitate them. The jacket that he is wearing became half a trend in law firms and offices of the Provincial Council during the Spring-Summer Season of 2013, it is a corporate jumpsuit costume that would no longer start smiles at Carnival because it belongs to the carnival office workers of the recent past , which is archaeological matter, more remote than the goth kings. Not even standing on tiptoe on your imitation Sebago you get to be out of fashion, because the magazines that dictate it, the sources from which the novelty flows, you do not even know what they are called, when you see them in the newsstand you confuse them with the music press, and that past of yours, as I have told you … Although, if you look at it, this singular anachronism, approved by great aunts and airport guards, is not as simple as it seems, it would not be accepted in the Museu del Disseny, because, look, he has almost managed to compose the style of the talkative bureaucrat of six years ago, the one that asks, in the informal meeting at the AVE bar, on the Barcelona-Madrid railway bridge, cafes for everyone — that’s what of autonomism he never quite saw it clearly, and sovereignty imagines him as a fifty-year-old from the old Convergència who wears a Venezuelan shirt under Antoni Miró’s jacket, and who on his last visit to the hairdresser asked him, with the same voice with that once certified decrees and agreements with the Deutsche Bank, which he managed to make, with those waning strands of hair that still remain behind his shiny bald head, at the level of his ears, dreadlocks.

Six years behind schedule – that’s the formula he coined Cory Arcangel to select the obsolete technical means with which he elaborates his successful work. It was his great discovery, his perfect trip in the time machine. Had they used, for their facilities, junk from five years ago, they would be nothing more than a ruin of technical progress; If his sculptures had the color palette that was in style in the early days of Paint, five years ago now, they would not even interest the historians of the world. net art. But by stopping the machine at that intermediate point, five years + 1, He, the Archangel of History with planned obsolescence, managed to be swept away by the winds of the past into the future, made his style not old but rather erudite and deliciously retro. passé, and in this way he defined the chronological norm for dealing with the Capernaum of technological objects and the ephemeral aesthetics they generate.

Of all this you did not know a pepper nor does it concern you to know it, because, as you usually tell your partner …

Cristóbal Fortúnez, ‘Mongolian fauna’ (2010).

It is not necessary for him to swear it …, but that major mistake of his, so healthy, has not prevented him from having arrived, by chance, to the same custom as Arcangel, who, despite his name and his uniqueness, is not a Genius, there is no more of that, it is only one who captured a singular trait of the spirit of the times and the Spirit of Digital History, by chance. That old manliness that you wear out, that tempered caxpa, is, as the trend magazines say, so out … he’s IN! You have placed yourself so far from the fashion system, from its compulsive machinery, that, unselfishly, without knowing it, you return to dictate it, and the subscribers of those publications, when passing by – they, on their way to your hub ; you, towards the purgatory of the offices—, they look at you with surprise, with a yes is not envy. They will not be able to believe that you saw this seriously; they will assume that it is a thoughtful combination of vintage garments and accessories, a clever mix that has made up that stamp of ironic, simulated performative impersonality. You will try in vain to repeat what you tell your wife: those words are also so uncool it’s cool again… and you will inspire copies, arouse passions, end the night in a built-in bed in a student flat with an aspiring woman it girl of nineteen declared years, in good time and that he takes advantage —but I would ask him instead, before consummating, the DNI: these days you never know.

On the other hand, and speaking of everything a bit, you are dead, the it girl Also, both make up the perfect picture of Susana and those of Imserso, Fashion and Death, because fashion is born dead: when a new and glittering collection spreads on the catwalk it has rained a lot since the designer finished it, he hardly remembers of what he did, he would no longer know how to reproduce the patterns, since his work forces him to work more than a year in advance, and now he only has in mind the sketches for the coming season …, where a model will successfully wear a inspired complement, my friend, in your own picture, in your paintings, in that clumsy dress dressing that is the coriander of fashion and its wasabi. And so, in this sampled temporality, died a year in advance and resurrected at six by the archangel …

You are the arbiter of elegance.

