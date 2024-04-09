Park somewhere else instead of this Rotterdam parking garage.

Do you want to do Daggie Rotterdam? Nice man. Do some research in advance where you are going to park. Part of a day in the city is of course visiting the Market Hall. It is better to avoid the parking garage under the Markthal in Rotterdam at the moment. That is, if you care at all about your beloved car.

The parking garage has been a topic of discussion in the city for a long time. Now the situation has reached the national news. The parking garage under the Markthal in Rotterdam is home to junkies, homeless people who sleep there, people who use drugs there and people who use the garage as a mobile toilet. In particular -4, the bottom floor, is best avoided. The AD reports about this.

Floor -4

-4 is the mandatory parking space for residents of the apartments in the Markthal. They either pay a lot of rent, or they have bought an apartment for a hefty amount. Then you also expect a decent parking space when purchasing or renting something like this. Unfortunately that is not the case. The car is not safe for residents on the bottom floor. People relieve themselves next to cars, write texts on cars and windows have even been smashed.

Residents say to the newspaper that they have been threatened by the junkies in the garage. The Markthal parking garage is operational 24/7. This means that anyone can enter or leave the garage at any time. The result is that it has become Sodom and Gomorrah, especially on the bottom floor.

As far as residents are concerned, there will be compensation for the garage rent. Paying for a parking space where your car is not even safe is indeed not the intention. They also want measures to prevent unauthorized people from simply entering, which is still possible.

The parking garage belongs to the municipality of Rotterdam and the company Interparking is responsible for the care of the space. The municipality is aware of the problems and says it is taking measures. Interparking has increased the frequency of checks and the garage is cleaned up to three times a day if necessary. The Markthal parking garage would not be the only sleeping place for homeless people in the city, several parking garages are home to people without a roof over their heads in 010.

