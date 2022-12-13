Culiacán.- “Will you know something?” is one of the questions that have been asked as a result of a video in which ‘La Gilbertona de Culiacán’ assured that companies adulterate gasoline in Sinaloa and the government “does nothing”same headed at the federal level by Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

It was in a video posted on social networks, recorded by Pavel Moreno, accordionist and second voice in Los Alegres del Barranco, where La Gilbertona explicitly said that in the state capital “they baptize gasoline”.

When asked by his interlocutor, he stressed that the word ‘baptize’ in this context refers to the fact that put water in the fuel to lower it and make it yield more when it is sold in the distribution centers.

“They baptize it, they pour water on it and the cars are worth shame* (…) be embarrassed* because they are baptizing gasoline, how does the government not see that. The government is pending **”, said the man named Gilberto Salomón with an annoyed tone vazquez.

“And do they have a father too?” They told La Gilbertona as a joke, to which she responded with the character that characterizes her “No! They pour water on it.”

Cars broken down by ‘baptized’ gasoline

The issue of adulterated gasoline is not new, in fact a few months ago, in April 2022, at least 200 cars broke down due to christened fuel at a gas station in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

On the other hand, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) affirmed that they have received complaints about adulterated gasoline in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, although they said, the issue is the responsibility of the General Directorate of Fuels of Mexico.

At that time, the head of Profeco in the ZMG, Sebastián Hernández, stressed that it is necessary to have a ticket, voucher, invoice, note or other document to be able to follow up on possible effects.