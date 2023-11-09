“It doesn’t matter if it’s a target of zero or 0.25% […] It doesn’t even need to be in the law for me to be pursuing it”, says the head of the Treasury

The minister of Farm, Fernando Haddadstated this Thursday (9.Nov.2023) that the fiscal target of zero deficit “it’s programmatic”. The statement was made during the event “Macro Vision 2023”of Itaúheld in São Paulo.

“For me it doesn’t matter if it’s a target of zero or 0.25%. Goal zero is programmatic. It doesn’t even have to be in the law for me to be persecuting.”said the minister.

During the speech, Haddad also spoke about the recent cuts of 0.5 pp (percentage point) in the basic interest rate, the Selic, by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), of the B.C. (Central bank).

Haddad stated that “the cycle [de cortes] It started a little late.”. According to him, the reduction could have started “in two previous Copom meetings”.

The minister also stated that the last 2 Selic cuts are still “did not have the expected effect” for the Brazilian economy.

On November 1st, the Copom decided to cut the basic rate from 12.75% to 12.25% per year. As a result, the base interest rate falls to the lowest level since May 2022, when it was 11.75% per year. The decision was unanimous.