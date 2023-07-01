Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Summit crosses are currently the subject of particular debate in Austria. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Fotofeeling/Westend61

Austria is conducting an emotionally charged debate about summit crosses. The opposing sides agree: Old crosses should remain.

Innsbruck – The debate about summit crosses is spilling over from Italy to Austria. The question of whether the religious symbols on mountains are still up to date touches on fundamental worldviews. While politicians from the FPÖ and VP argue with tradition and alpine culture, the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV) believes that no new summit crosses are needed – the association has held this position since the 1980s.

Austrian Alpine Association against erection of new summit crosses – old crosses should remain

According to media reports, the current summit cross debate was initiated by the Italian Alpine Association Club Alpino Italiano, which described the summit crosses as religious symbols that are no longer up to date. However, the club itself rejected wanting to remove existing crosses. The Austrian Alpine Club has represented the same thing for over 30 years: Already in the year 1989 the association had in a resolution fundamentally opposed to the erection of new summit crosses. However, the decision has no religious reasons, said the President of the ÖAV, Andreas Ermacora ORF-Tyrol on Wednesday (June 28). “The Alpine Club decided 100 years ago not to build any more new paths and huts. The Alps are developed. The statutes mention the preservation of the originality and beauty of the mountains,” says Ermacora.

The ÖAV President also described the summit crosses as a cultural asset, but stated objectively: “There are enough.” A cross is not needed on every summit. That is why it was decided back in the 1980s not to erect any new summit crosses. The reason why the topic is currently being hotly debated again is probably because it touches on aspects such as religion, culture, identity and tradition. From the point of view of the Alpine Club, nothing should change in the status quo, as Ermacora emphasizes: “The existing summit crosses should of course remain. And if an old cross has become rotten, it will be replaced. But we don’t need new ones anymore,” affirmed the ÖAV President.

Conservative parties speak of “Christian tradition” and “Alpine culture” in summit cross debate

Federal Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig from the conservative People’s Party (VP) speaks in connection with the summit crosses of “Christian tradition” and “Alpine culture” in Tyrol. “Just as the church has its fixed place in every village, it is hard to imagine our alpine landscape without summit crosses. […] The summit crosses are part of our mountains and that’s where they should stay!” the portal mydistrict Minister Totschnig.

Totschnig’s party colleague Jakob Wolf, chairman of the VP in Tyrol, described summit crosses as part of the “Tyrolean identity”. “They are not only prominent landmarks and symbolize the summit victory and a challenge that has been overcome, but also represent tradition and belief,” said the club chairman loudly mydistrict. “Summit crosses must not be used politically, they are a sign of Tyrol’s Christian heritage and therefore part of the identity of our country,” said the state chairman of the right-wing populist party FPÖ, Markus Abwerzger, about the position of the party-politically neutral organization ÖAV.

The last time the summit cross debate boiled up was in 2016, when several crosses in Bavaria and Switzerland, for example, were willfully sawed off. Swiss artist Christian Maier contributed his part to the debate at the time by erecting an almost three meter high crescent moon on a Swiss mountain peak instead of a cross “to provoke”, as he put it. The Austrian Alpine Club warned in March before a forged letter, circulated via WhatsApp, insinuating that the PES would propose “putting a crescent moon on a mountain top”. There is a final judgment against the forgery. (bme)