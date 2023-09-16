Home page politics

Jan Philipp Burgard in an interview with Chancellor Scholz. © WORLD

He knows both sides of TV journalism: Jan Philipp Burgard talks about the differences in an interview

The editor-in-chief of the news channel Welt TV, Jan Philipp Burgard, started his career at the public broadcasters ARD, WDR and NDR. Before his move, he was a USA correspondent and deputy head of the ARD studio in Washington. With Welt TV he was just nominated for the German Television Prize in the “Best Information” category. In the interview, he shares insights into the differences between public and private broadcasters and reveals his plans for the new debate “Duel of the Day”.

You left ARD two and a half years ago and moved to Berlin as editor-in-chief. What differences did you notice?

Jan Philipp Burgard: It is in the nature of things that a private broadcaster is more agile than a federally organized public service system. We have very short decision-making processes. The joy of innovation is great. An example: When I had the idea to develop a new reportage magazine with “Welt Reporter”, it only took two weeks until the first broadcast.

How big was the culture shock for you?

Jan Philipp Burgard: There can be no question of a culture shock. I was simply impressed from day one by how motivated, professional and dynamic the team is. At the same time, our team is comparatively small. Every single person has to do their best every day so that we can send live news from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So are public broadcasters superior to private television channels?

Jan Philipp Burgard: In terms of personnel and finances, we are definitely in a “David versus Goliath” situation. But we are very creative and efficient. You don’t need a billion-dollar budget to make good news television – as our nomination for the German Television Prize proves.

Does it sometimes annoy you that you don’t have your own correspondents all over the world, for example?

Jan Philipp Burgard: No. We have trained a number of our print and online colleagues for TV placement. This has enabled us to significantly expand our network of correspondents and is usually able to have a reporter in any location in the world within a few hours.

A new debate is set to begin in the next few weeks with “Duel of the Day”. What’s behind it?

Jan Philipp Burgard: We have found that our audience values ​​comment formats in addition to in-depth analysis. Many of the opinions we put on air are not heard on other stations. We have developed a unique selling point with our strong debate culture. In order to further take into account our viewer interest, we will start next week with a daily “Duel of the Day” lasting ten minutes.

So just politicians arguing with politicians again?

Jan Philipp Burgard: No. It’s not just politicians competing against politicians. Politicians debate with journalists or journalists with other journalists about a current issue. This makes our range of opinions even broader.

There are political talk shows on public broadcasters almost every day, is there a need for another show?

Jan Philipp Burgard: Yes, because our viewers are obviously looking for specific opinion formats. This is also shown by the positive response to our program World Talk, which, unlike “Duel of the Day”, is one hour long.

Dr. Burgard, what makes good news television?

Jan Philipp Burgard: Good news television is fast, relevant and credible. This applies to our political reporting as well as to “breaking news”. Our entire team pushes their limits every day. Some of us even risk our lives to report on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. But without the courageous work of our reporters, the world would probably not know about Russian war crimes and the immeasurable suffering of the people of Ukraine. In the age of fake news and disinformation, our eyewitness accounts are more important and valuable than ever.

Your station has been nominated for the renowned German Film Prize for the first time. Did you expect that?

Jan Philipp Burgard: In the news business you rarely get good news. In this respect, we in the newsroom were all really happy about the nomination. We consider it a great recognition of our work that the jury appears to have noticed how much our relevance in news television has increased. You can see this, for example, in our interview partners. From the Federal Chancellor to the NATO Secretary General to the Federal President, we always have relevant guests in the program, as in our program Welt Talk. We are particularly pleased that we are nominated not just for a single program or a single reporter’s performance, but for our news reporting as a whole.

How important is pointed language on television?

Jan Philipp Burgard: We speak the language of our viewers. And we don’t want to lecture or educate our audience, we want to inform them. Every morning at the editorial conference we try to find the topics that concern the whole of Germany. Although we broadcast from Berlin, we also see ourselves as a mouthpiece for people beyond the big cities – from the Bavarian Forest to Lusatia to the Sauerland. For example, in our reports we show how municipalities are reaching their limits due to the migration crisis. We show the world as it is – and not as we would like it to be.