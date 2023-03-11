During the homily, the parish priest recalled the two pilots with emotion and underlined their last heroic gesture again

Yesterday the funeral of the two pilots died in the tragic crash that took place last March 7 in the skies of Lazio. The homily was celebrated by Monsignor Santo Marcianò, who wished to affectionately remember Giuseppe Cipriano and Marco Meneghello and underline their heroic spirit which accompanied them to the end.

Yesterday a crowd of people gathered in the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Loreto a Guidoniato give a last farewell to two men who died too soon, but who until their last moment on earth demonstrated their courage and their dedication to work.

Monsignor Santo Marcianowho celebrated Mass, said in his touching homily:

Dear Giuseppe and Marco, we are heartbroken but we want to imagine you like this, happy. Happy not to have wasted your life in vain but to have been consumed in brotherly love, friendship and, above all, in a service that has been your passion, your dedication to the good of the people and of our country. And it prepared you for death as a definitive encounter with the Lord, whose closeness you were able to experience in your everyday life.

The story of Giuseppe and Marco, explained the parish priest, teaches everyone that one does not live only for oneself. Their latest gesture, a heroic act that served to avert a tragedy that could have been much more serious than it was, is the full demonstration.

The accident in which the two pilots died

The two pilots of the Italian Air Force, belonging to the 60th Stormo of Guidoniaon the morning of last March 7 they were carrying out a tutorial. One of many.

For reasons still under investigation, the aircraft on which the Lieutenant Colonel was travelling Joseph Cyprian and the one piloted by the Major Marco Meneghellorespectively aged 48 and 46, are collided in flight.

One of the two ultralights lost a wing, but a plummet sadly they were both.

One fell into a field not far away, the other between homes in via Casal Bianco, hitting a parked car right in the middle. The rescuers who arrived promptly on the spot, could not help but ascertain their deaths.

Some witnesses said they saw the two planes perform maneuvers which would have been providential to prevent the aircraft from falling on the houses in the area.