Mexico.- David Faitelson, sports journalist and analyst, caused controversy on social networks after giving a forceful opinion regarding the Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s fight against John Ryder.

What happened is that Featherweight made his debut as commentator in the boxing match where ‘Canelo’ made his return to Mexico, something that Faitelson did not like.

Despite Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijabetter known as Featherweight or Double P, had a minimal participation in the fight, the sports journalist did not hesitate to express his opinion about the few observations made by the popular singer of the lying corridos.

“I have to adapt to modern times, including the storytelling in Mexico. On one of the channels, they had a well-known singer today, Featherweight,” said David Faitelson during a broadcast of ESPN.

Likewise, the Israeli-born journalist said that sooner or later he would end up “adapting to the times,” because “he can handle that and more.”

“Imagine that I am waiting for a comment from Featherweight, to tell me how or why Canelo is not capable of knocking out John Ryder, but that’s fine, no problem,” explained the journalist.

But that’s not all, David not only attacked the interpreter of ‘Ella baila sola’, since he also he lunged at the boxer of 32 years of age, ruling that this could be the ‘decline’ of the career by Saul Alvarez.

The famous journalist indicated that the Akron Stadium could have witnessed “a tired boxer, lacking in rhythm and with few resources.”