The president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, said this Monday (June 28, 2021) that the books that represent a supposed “Marxist domination” they will be locked in a secure room at the institution. Since the launch of “First Detailed Public Report”, Camargo started to publicize on his social networks the process of excluding books from the foundation’s collection.

“WHAT IS NO GOOD DOESN’T GIVE IT! The Marxist books, bandidolaters, various bizzaries and the apology of sexual perversion were packed in sealed boxes and kept in a safe room free from humidity. The room, in the new headquarters of Palmares, will be permanently locked”, declared Camargo on his Twitter profile.

Also according to the foundation’s president, the books that, according to him, are “communists and delinquents”, will be in a division entitled “Equipment Collection” or “Acquis of Shame”.

After renovation, the headquarters of Palmares will have the Machado de Assis Study Center (CEMA). The communist and delinquent books will make up a division of CEMA, to be titled “Acervo do Aparelhamento” or “Acervo da Shame”. Until then, they are in the Sala do Marxismo, very well preserved. pic.twitter.com/McVjLaahZS — Sérgio Camargo (@sergioright1) June 28, 2021

In another publication, Camargo claims that books about Josef Stalin, a dictator who ruled the former Soviet Union (USSR) between 1941 and 1953, are within “sealed boxes”. In the photo released by the president, there are other works related to Mao Tsé-Tung, leader of the Chinese Revolution, and the politician and founder of the PCdoB (Communist Party of Brazil), Diógenes Arruda.

The books by and about Josef Stalin were locked in sealed boxes! Here we do not glorify genocides. In the future, it will be part of the “Acervo da Vergonha” at the institution. Deplorable the honor of the parliamentarian. pic.twitter.com/HIRh4EOs0d — Sérgio Camargo (@sergioright1) June 28, 2021

Also on this Monday (June 28), Camargo informed that works that are not about Afro-Brazilian culture will no longer be donated. According to the clarification note, even if the survey identified that “not all books were related” with the institutional mission of Fundação Palmares, “no book or object of the collection will be donated”. The announcement complies with the determination of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

Donation of books from the collection

On June 11, Fundação Palmares communicated that the works in the collection would undergo a “strict evaluation” in order to exclude those who were not part of “from the context dedicated to the black theme”. The survey would be made available in the call “First Detailed Public Report” and works on other themes would be donated initially.

However, Judge Erik Navarro Wolkart, from the 2nd Federal Court of São Gonçalo in Rio de Janeiro, ruled that Camargo could not donate the books, under penalty of a fine of R$500.00 for each item donated. The decision was given on 23 June. here’s the whole (342 KB).

According to the magistrate, the analysis of “relevant portion” of the collection must pass “for a broader and more plural discussion”. The judge argues that there may be “irreparable harm to the values ​​of black communities and Brazilian society as a whole” with the donation of works.

Camargo said he would file an appeal against the provisional decision. At the time, the foundation’s president declared that the Marxist works would be donated.

“Palmares will file an appeal against the injunction. If she is victorious, she will donate Marxist, brigand, sexual perversion and bizzare works. Discovered after screening in the collection, such works contradict and corrupt the institutional mission of the Foundation, defined by law”, said also on your Twitter profile.

continue reading