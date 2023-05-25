The so-called ”card holders” are thieves who operate in ATMs,They round up the account holders and steal their money and their bank cards in a matter of seconds and without them noticing.

According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, card holders do not operate alone, they do so in groups of two or three people. First they select their victim, generally people who go to the ATM alone and the elderly.

When they detect the person whose money will be stolen, They pretend to be waiting for an ATM to vacate, but in reality they are hunting their next victim, since they are placed at a distance very close to the account holder to detect the PIN of the card when he enters it.

After that, the crooks trick the victim in order to steal their bank card and thus empty their account. What they do is pretend that an error occurs at the ATM and ask the person to re-enter their card and check their balance.

Using tricks, they explain to the victim that the ATM took a certain amount of money from a relative. In the confusion, the account holder agrees to do so and In a matter of seconds, your card is stolen and exchanged for another without you noticing.

Just this week, a video that shows the moment in which a couple of men approached Arturo, “El Comandante” Hernández of the Supercivicos channel, went viral on networks, whom they tried to extort and applied said modus operandi.

“Put her in and check that her fair is there, that’s how it happened to my wife and she took her fair away,” one of the thieves can be heard saying in the video released.

However, Arturo did not allow himself to be scammed and confronted the thieves, telling them that his attitude seemed suspicious and that it was surely a fraud. Finding themselves surprised, one of them fled, while the second stalled for time and then left the ATM to walk behind the other man.

recommendations

Given this type of practice, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) alerted ATM users about theft and issued recommendations to avoid being victims of a crime:

Do not use the ATM if there is a suspicious person or persons around

Never accept help from an unknown person

Do not allow them to distract you when you carry out operations at the ATM

Check that there are no foreign objects in the card reader slot

Cover the keyboard with your hand when you are going to type your PIN

If the ATM fails, cancel the operation before removing your card

Authorities from Mexico City have shared a video through the C5 Youtube account where it was revealed that it was possible to capture three people identified as displacements or card holders, who They deceived an elderly man from his bank card; the crime occurred in the Historic Center in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.