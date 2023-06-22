Many fans are unable to decipher the real strategies of the club, and conflicting opinions flock to the net

Michael Antonelli

In a few hours, the news led AC Milan fans into confusion: the close sale of Tonali to Newcastle and the simultaneous interest in Lukaku split the Rossoneri world and comments chase each other on social media. With reference to the midfielder, some supporters express doubts about the ownership, others underline the need to seize such an opportunity. Opinions are also divided on the former Inter, with the fans who are consequently struggling to decipher the guidelines of the new course.

Disappointment — A tour of the trending hashtags clearly states that one of the words of the day for fans is disappointment. A sentiment linked to the great affection for Tonali, leader of Pioli's team on the field: "You could sell anyone including Leao – explains Rino for example – but Tonali was to be kept. Not only because he is one of the strongest and most complete around, but because fully represents Milan". Same line of thought as those who sentence: "It's not done player trading with feelings". Or again: "I understand that 80 million is a lot, that without a stadium you have to do player trading, that it would be a monstrous capital gain, that we are able to finance the entire market. I understand all this, but don't ask me to be happy."

affection — Someone else is direct and makes the concept with references to the club’s policy: “Tonali’s value, in itself, is well below the 70 million that we are offered. But Tonali’s value to Milan, for Milan and for Milan fans it is at least double that 70 million. The difference between the algorithm and passion is more or less this”. The blue midfielder’s link with Milan and the Rossoneri is one of the most commented aspects: “Sandro’s departure hurts me a lot, a lot. I defended him from the day he arrived, I thought he would be the club’s next great legend and to see him finish like this is frustrating. I wish him the best in his new team.”

market — The more cynical immediately look further and project themselves onto the market, hypothesizing new signings to improve the team towards next season: "But if Sandro's 75 million is invested well, are you really that devastated? I understand the human affection for Tonali, fa bad for everyone, but at a certain point it's important to strengthen the team and if you do it also through a sale, that's fine". This is the thought, for example, of Francesco, who proposes a double solution with names already much talked about in recent weeks: "If they sell Tonali at 80 and take Frattesi and Milinkovic-Savic, then yes". Others, on the other hand, wonder about the right player to sacrifice in such contexts, trying to understand the choice of the club: "The sense is that a player like Maignan will never replace him again. Tonali is overpaid for that amount. They are top player figures, which with all due respect to Tonali, at the moment it still isn't. We all love him, but we also have to be honest at a certain point." For several Milan fans, the reflection is more general and affects the whole of Italian football: "Apart from the sentimental value which cannot be calculated, they are paying Sandro double his real value and he gets 4 times as much. So it is impossible for everyone, the Super League is already there, the Premier League plus Real, Barca, PSG and Bayern".

lukaku idea — The comments of the Rossoneri supporters on social media also analyze a possible Lukaku deal, which at the moment is mainly generating disbelief. Someone brings up recent history, explaining that nowadays there are no impossible negotiations: "Lukaku at Milan is the most paradoxical news since Bonucci at Milan in 2017". Then, other reflections. For many, the "no" is categorical and affects the actions of the property, under observation after the farewells of Maldini and Massara: "What would be the novelty if you then sell a symbolic player and the names of the algorithm are Frattesi and Lukaku", he wonders a fan. However, some supporters would not mind the arrival of the Belgian forward: "As a player I've always liked him since his days at Everton. I'd put my signature on it to have an attack on Giroud, Thuram, Lukaku and Origi as Leao. The point is that we need to make at least 3 purchases in the median".