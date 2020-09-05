The Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, condemned the riots after the squatting in the city “in the strongest terms”. The debate about affordable housing suffered a serious setback with the occupations and violent conflicts, the SPD politician said on Saturday. “You don’t create living space by attacking police officers and setting fire to barricades.” The important housing debate is now becoming much more difficult, because now lost trust must first be regained.

In Leipzig, a spontaneous demonstration escalated on Friday evening in the left-wing alternative district of Connewitz. According to the police, masked people threw paving stones and bricks at a police station and incoming emergency services, garbage cans were set on fire and burning barricades were placed on the rails of the tram.

“There was massive stone throwing on our forces and vehicles,” reported a police spokeswoman. She has not yet been able to say whether officials were injured. There were no arrests at first. The police used tear gas.

The background to the non-registered demo were house occupations. During the week, the occupation of an empty house in the east of Leipzig by the police had ended. On Friday afternoon, activists reported another occupation in the Connewitz district via Twitter.

The police were also on duty there in the afternoon. There was already a demonstration on Thursday from which police officers were attacked.

About 100 people had gathered for the spontaneous demonstration – almost all of them dressed in black and hooded. Firecrackers and rockets flew, then the elevator started moving rapidly towards a police station. Anti-police slogans were shouted. Stones flew against the windows of the police station.

Stones and bottles were thrown at officers

The police then increased the number of their emergency services. The officers were pelted with stones and bottles in several streets. Two police cars drove into each other, which was acknowledged by the stone throwers with scornful hoots. The violent outbreak of violence lasted about three quarters of an hour. Then the situation calmed down. The police also used a helicopter.

Local residents helped to clear the barricades made of traffic signs and burning garbage cans from the streets. Some called out to the rioters to get out of Connewitz. There are always riots in the district. There could be more turmoil throughout the weekend. Another demonstration had been announced for Saturday evening. (dpa)