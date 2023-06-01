We can imagine that you do not want to have every Golf GTI, but this one is really cool. And just on Marktplaats!

Much has been said and written about the Volkswagen Golf GTI, but there is a reason for that. Because no matter how you look at it, it is and remains an icon. The first real hot hatch that was also a success. Who has a huge fan base. And which is sold to this day.

New and second-hand. And it is in the latter category that we are looking for today. Because we have found a Golf GTI for you that you can safely classify under the heading ‘have it’. This one is really fat!!

You WANT this Golf GTI from Marktplaats!!

It is not about the first Golf GTI. In any case, it is one of the first generation, so that is already great, but this one is even more special. Unfortunately for the originality Nazis -including myself, but whatever- there are some things encrypted about this case.

This Golf GTI has been completely overhauled to participate in the ‘Mountain Races’. And that’s German for ‘Hillclimb’, which in turn is English for ‘a sprint uphill’. And those are not the biggest bums who participate in it.

Nor is this Golf GTI on Marktplaats. As you can see in the pictures, it has been completely addressed. Roll cage in it, thick expanded wheel arches and completely stripped. The engine is also not standard, there is a 2 liter with 230 hp. At a weight of around 700 kilos, that is quite good.

The Golf GTI has been completely restored and can therefore participate in all kinds of mountain races. Or just show off in the parking lot of McDonalds, that is also very good.

If you want it, it will cost you serious money. €39,925 euros to be exact. But then you do the coolest Golf GTI from Marktplaats. And maybe also from the Netherlands!

