Cristiano Ronaldo is known, in addition to his sports feats, for the High esteem that he has always had himself, including his physical appearance.

The Portuguese player, who spends the last years of his career in the Al-nassr From Saudi Arabia, another test of this gave this Friday by sending a hard message to an amateur who copied his appearance.

The fan, with an undeniable physical resemblance to the striker, accentuated by carrying a very similar haircut and A T -shirt of the Portugal National Team with Dorsal 7he watched the player closely when he warmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw him and snapped: “BroYou don’t look like me. ” “You don’t look like me, you’re very ugly,” The Madeira player said without stopping his heating before the League match against AL-Shabab.

However, the fan did not seem to be discouraged, because despite Ronaldo’s cut, he said: “You are the best.” To these words of mood, yes, Christian responded with the thumb up and a smile.