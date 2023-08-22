“You don’t know who I am.” This is all the story of the new world champion of the 100m dash, that Sha’Carri Richardson who yesterday evening, in Budapest, became the fifth fastest woman of all time, equaling the 10.65 of Shericka Jackson and Marion Jones. Once stratospheric, not far from Flo-Jo’s World Record, now more than thirty years old, and the likes of which have not been seen for a couple of seasons, when the Jamaicans Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce made monstrous times on the approach in Tokyo 2020.