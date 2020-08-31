The presenter Dunja Hayali comments on the corona demos in a long Facebook post – and warns of worrying consequences.

The corona protests in Berlin have fueled the debate about the right to demonstrate during the pandemic.

Dunja Hayali has now commented on this in a long Facebook post.

She warns against taking the development lightly.

Munich / Berlin – after the first Protests against the Corona restrictions On August 1, a debate about pandemic demonstrations sparked. Because the participants did not adhere to the requirements for Infection protection. Also about a second appointment for the organization Thinking outside the box 711 there were discussions. After the police die demonstration banned, a court overturned the decision. The subsequent complaint by police did not result in the appointment being canceled. Especially against the backdrop of the currently rising Corona cases * demonstrations are a delicate matter.

But there are also political concerns: So gathered next to the on Saturday Lateral thinkerswho oppose the Corona*-Regulate use, also radical vaccine opponents and Right-wing. These called for a storm on that Reichstag building and overthrow the government. Around 300 to 400 participants got through barriers to the stairs in front of the Reichstag building.

Corona demos in Berlin: Dunja Hayali takes a stand

Moderator Dunja Hayali expressed himself now at Twitter and later at Facebook to these events around the corona* Demos. “Unfortunately I have to say it: they disgust me! Under the guise of freedom of speech they spit on the dignity, the integrity of the individual, on our history and constitution. Those who run along have no more excuses, “was the tweet.

At Facebook she picked up the tweet and elaborated on your opinion. You appreciate the dialogue, contradiction and that people take to the streets and they Freedom of assembly is a great good, she writes moderator. But it is often forgotten that this can also be “restricted by law or on the basis of a law”. Because they were again Infection protection rules * not considered by the participants.

In addition, “to storm the Reichstag building and to overthrow the government, the imprisonment of members of the government, the re-establishment of an empire and also the siege of embassies “- which shows that not all those involved are due to the registered issue – the Corona*-Restrictions – have connected. “Anyone who is shocked now, who still says: resist the beginnings, has not understood the signs of these people”, gives Hayali to consider.

What really upsets them is “that it is the decent with the demo Once again, it didn’t seem to matter who they were running with. You would have “to ideological parasites made by the other (and vice versa) ”, explains Hayali. “Mainly mass, completely uncritical of what others, like the NPD, III. Drifted away, Identitarian Movement and more, with announcement about the event. Do not notice that you are making yourself bearers and visible comrades-in-arms for ideologies that you would not support on closer inspection. Or do you just don’t care? ”She asks in the Facebook-Post Office. The participants should urgently think about whether they want to “let themselves be harnessed to the ideological carts of others due to the lack of demarcation, for whose progress they will have to answer”.

Berlin coronavirus demo: Dunja Hayali shakes up

In addition, the moderator the question in the room, how to proceed, for example if more corona* Demos are registered. She also warns: The democracy It is up to each one of us to protect, on both a small and large scale. The time to be silent, to look away, whether at work, with friends, family or anywhere else, is over. If this has not yet become clear to you, you shouldn’t be surprised afterwards when you wake up in another country. ”Even a minority could deprive a majority of rights, as shown not only in series like Handmaid’s Tale, but also in reality.

Dunja Hayali on the Coroma demos: This is how her followers react

8,756 people responded to the post, 17,201 shared it. The reactions are mixed. “It’s just sad that so many act so superficially and without reflection and have no clue what signals they are sending,” writes one user. “Woman Hayali“You speak to me from the heart,” admits another. But in addition to reaping encouragement Hayali also rejection: “Since you have only reported one-sidedly for a long time and don’t accept any other opinions … I would now say goodbye to your side … I thought you were really cool and I had my respect for you”, writes a Facebook followers. Another is of the opinion that Hayali is sitting “on a very high privileged horse”. As some Followers To express their “respect” to the moderator for taking a stand despite the headwind, it can be assumed that there were also many insults in the comments. Presumably they were hidden or on Facebook reported and deleted. *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

