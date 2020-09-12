A statuette of the Oscars, throughout one of many rehearsals of the awards gala in 2019. Chris Pizzello / AP

The Oscars have introduced the variety necessities for one of the best image class. They may come into impact in 2024, and a movie that’s up for the award should meet two of 4 standards. One of many necessary protagonists or secondary gamers should belong to what they name an underrepresented ethnic group, or at the very least 30% of the solid should belong to an underrepresented group (ladies, ethnic or racial group —that’s, not white—, LGTBI, folks with cognitive, bodily or listening to disabilities). One other criterion is that at the very least two staff leaders, six key positions or …