Clash in Hollywood between father and daughter over the war between Israel and Hamas. The father is Jon Voight, the daughter is Angelina Jolie. The actor, with a video published on Instagram, takes a stance on the conflict and stigmatizes the words spoken by his daughter, who have turned the spotlight on the plight of civilians in the Gaza Strip. Angelina Jolie, with a post that has collected millions from Gaza, condemned “the deliberate bombing of the trapped population”, using the word “murder” and accused the international leaders who rejected the UN resolutions for a ceasefire. Jon Voight’s response was very harsh.

“I am very disappointed in my daughter,” says the actor, known for his conservative positions and for his support for Israel expressed in the past. Voight, in the clip, underlines several times the religious nature of the conflict, a clash for “justice for the children of God in the Holy Land”. His daughter, says the actor, “does not understand that the war concerns the destruction of the Holy Land, the Land of the Jews”. Voight points the finger at Hamas and against “the terrorism devoid of humanity that has attacked innocent children, fathers, mothers, grandparents. And you, fools, think that the problem is Israel. You should look at yourself and ask yourself: who am I? And you should ask God whether you are learning the truth or a lie. Whoever knows the truth knows what the lie is.” “These animals – he says, referring to Hamas – want to eliminate Jews and Christians. The Palestinians were not denied resources, they received rivers of money that “Hamas” did not share with the people. They use the money for weapons, for their hatred. The people of Israel love others. It’s something these animals don’t understand. Justice will prevail.”